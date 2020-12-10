Should I Spend $88,000 On This Purse, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got celebs on celebs, "Mank," "Should I spend $88,000 on this purse?" and AirPods Max.

4. Celebs On Celebs

The meme

Elf on the Shelf has long been a sort of real-life Christmas meme, aka a tradition. Every now and then, people try to update it with some other iteration, pairing two rhyming words together — Ghoul on a Stool, Troll on a Bowl, etc. People have also long made versions with celebrities, photoshopping pictures to match.

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/UOb4m3q60h — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) December 10, 2018

But this year, celebrities themselves got in on the fun, tagging their (celebrity) friends and creating a chain of riffs on the original tradition.



Examples



Honestly, after the "Imagine" debacle of early this year, we're just relieved that the celebs are keeping themselves busy with something wholesome. Keep it up, folks.

Molly Bradley

3. 'Mank'

The meme

Last Friday, December 4, the new movie "Mank" was released on Netflix. It's a biopic about the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman, and the making of his famous film "Citizen Kane."

As someone who has seen neither "Citizen Kane" (yet!) nor "Mank" (yet!) but liberally references "Rosebud" as though I have, I think I actually am the right person to round up the memes about "Mank" that littered Twitter last week. For the most part, the jokes preempted the release of the much-anticipated and acclaimed film by riffing on the decidedly silly-sounding name of the movie and what it might possibly mean. (That the trailer of the film features a quick supercut of a bunch of different characters saying "Mank!" "Mank?" in different tones of voice did little to quell these memes.)



Examples



Now to watch MANK, the new superhero movie about the half-man, half-tank — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 6, 2020

here is my review of Mank: pic.twitter.com/ok4BIED6g7 — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) December 5, 2020

*pretending to know who Mank is* oh yeah, Mank — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) December 5, 2020

mank taught me so much about the writing of citizen kane pic.twitter.com/XfTmr0CGre — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 7, 2020

Amanda Seyfried in Mank: this Hitler sounds like a real drip



Me stoned in my underwear watching mank trying to sip tea and spilling it on myself: honey you don't even freakin know — nick naney (@nicknaney) December 5, 2020

In short, it's a delightfully silly meme for the people who are wont to lean over to their neighbor within the first five minutes of the film and whisper, "OK, so which one's Mank?"

I've watched Mank now and it's safe to say this movie is a lock for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Screenplay pic.twitter.com/ZTca4eYzZ7 — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) December 5, 2020

Molly Bradley

2. Should I Spend $88K On This Purse?

The meme

On Sunday, Cardi B posed a question to her Twitter followers asking whether she should spend $88,000 on a purse.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it's tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

The tweet sparked an immediate outcry, with some people accusing her of spending money frivolously on herself as millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. After the backlash, she later matched donations for numerous charities.

Others had more fun with the rapper's dilemma and tweeted random objects with versions of the caption, "Should I spend 88k on this purse?"

Spoiler alert: Cardi B later bought the purse.

This this !! This is the purse people crying about 😊😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/v2U3YIcUAK pic.twitter.com/TUjsShJhCP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020



Examples



should I spent 88K on this purse? pic.twitter.com/5sp0aq4cAN — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) December 8, 2020

should I spent 88K on this purse? pic.twitter.com/jvPrkqPSeK — J★COB (@GOLDENGSTRlNG) December 8, 2020

Should I spent 88K on this purse? pic.twitter.com/g1cHZNkMRe — ˚✧benjamjn (@kylie_gender) December 8, 2020

Should I spend 88k on this purse y'all? pic.twitter.com/PJTr1zHEU3 — jenny (@Jennaj1818) December 8, 2020

Should I spent 88k on this purse? pic.twitter.com/NLEm9qJ5wb — charky (@charkyness) December 8, 2020

James Crugnale

1. AirPods Max

The meme

Earlier this week, Apple announced that they have just one more thing for us: the AirPods Max, noise-cancelling, over-the-ear headphones that costs a whopping $549. The internet, of course, immediately started poking fun at their exorbitant price, as well as mocking the odd design of the accompanying carrying case.

We rounded up some of the funniest AirPods Max memes shortly after the announcement, but here are a few good ones that we missed.



Examples



Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max vs. Celta 2001 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MGD8ZwYcP8 — Cauê Fabiano (@Cauefabiano) December 8, 2020

Apple while designing the new Airpods max

pic.twitter.com/eOKVo9PBIw — 🦖🛸 (@PackedAlien) December 8, 2020

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

Why are they even called AirPods Max they aren't even pods anymore pic.twitter.com/i3sNz3cjj1 — Connor (@ConnorK365) December 8, 2020

When I saw the AirPods Pro Max. || When I saw the carrying case. pic.twitter.com/Lzr5RYMaQS — Alex Rainert 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@arainert) December 8, 2020

The Airpods Max smart case looks interesting pic.twitter.com/RtKupZjEjd — The Ting of the North (@TatianaKing) December 8, 2020

Pang-Chieh Ho

