Bernie Got Inked, 'The Queen's Gambit' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

5. 'The Queen's Gambit'

The meme

Netflix's wildly popular Cold War-era coming-of-age series "The Queen's Gambit," about protagonist Beth Harmon's quest to become the greatest chess player in the world, has clearly left an impression on viewers. The show is Netflix's most popular scripted limited series ever, even if most viewers have no idea what's happening on the chess board.

Watching people playing chess in The Queen's Gambit. pic.twitter.com/TbUwpBsdxE — ً (@kafkafesque) October 29, 2020

This week, cheeky netizens paid homage to the series by adding the caption "The Queen's Gambit" to random scenes from movies with characters playing chess or other board games.



Examples



James Crugnale

4. One Gotta Go

The meme

We are once again playing the elimination game on Twitter, where you post four images of like items and challenge people to delete one from existence. Some of these are more satisfying than others: the ones that ask you to banish a carb from existence are simply cruel, while we would all too readily forget "The Big Bang Theory" ever happened.

One has to go: Carbs edition pic.twitter.com/YWHpWUogvX — Rage Against The Christine (@xtineogle) October 25, 2020

This week, we've got some tough choices to make in movies and TV.



Examples



theatrically released live action musicals…one gotta go. pic.twitter.com/32No3HVgLg — lu (@criztnayang) December 21, 2020

disney movies about cats and dogs…one gotta go. pic.twitter.com/9Z722YvUOu — lu (@criztnayang) December 21, 2020

For my part: "Finding Nemo" (boring! sorry!), "Suite Life" (I actually haven't seen this but have survived without it, so), "Mary Poppins" (didn't need it), "Snow White" (utterly terrifying), "Aristocats" (it's the racism for me).

Molly Bradley

3. Package Fail

The meme

Last week, TikTok user @ivetteexwx posted a video of a package rolling down an upward-moving conveyer belt, moving a lot but going nowhere. The caption read, "It's getting there I promise."

The video then made the leap to Twitter, where it struck a chord given the widespread shipping delays brought on by holiday shopping, the COVID-19 pandemic and winter weather. Pop music stans waiting for albums and merch they had ordered also picked up on the meme, as did at least a few people waiting on Congress to pass a COVID stimulus (less-literal) package.



Examples



what our packages are doing when tracking hasn't been updated in 6 days: pic.twitter.com/Kb1SMj3V1T — ☾m❃h☽ (@_macey23) December 17, 2020

why i didn't get anything for xmas pic.twitter.com/1MUKtGCWQJ — ponchi herrera (@pincheponchi) December 20, 2020

Nobody:



My Chromatica CD signed copy since May:

pic.twitter.com/54QAsYGydw — Lady Gaga Alerts 🚨 (@GagasAlerts) December 20, 2020

senators: "we're close to a covid stimulus package"

the package:



pic.twitter.com/iEDneEKYAd — Brian Cheung (@bcheungz) December 19, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Bernie Got Inked

The meme

On Sunday, Bernie Sanders got the COVID-19 vaccine. As soon as the picture of him getting the shot hit the internet, Twitter users immediately projected their ink dreams onto the Vermont senator.



Examples



Bernie gets a RAT TAT ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee6yYlHEPk — Rats (@RatsEveryHour) December 22, 2020

Adwait Patil

1. Stimulus Checks

The meme

On Monday night, Congress passed a $900 billion COVID relief bill that would give most Americans $600 stimulus checks during a time of incredible economic hardship. The $600 figure — half the amount of the $1,200 checks the government issued earlier this year — garnered swift criticism. President Trump himself called the number "ridiculously low" and insisted that the checks be raised to $2,000 per person.

While it's still too early to say whether or not Congress will be able to fulfill Trump's request — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lent her support to the idea, but negotiations between Democrats and Republicans might prevent the $2,000 checks from coming to fruition — backlash to the $600 checks was immediate on the internet. Internet users called into question how $600 was supposed to be helpful to Americans in need, especially given the fact that many people have lost their livelihoods during the pandemic.



Examples



I have eaten

the stimulus check

that was in

the icebox



and which

you were probably

saving

for the Israeli military — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) December 22, 2020

congress passing the stimulus plan pic.twitter.com/MhiIP9EM0R — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) December 22, 2020

omg just got my stimulus check!! pic.twitter.com/pdgMZ2rG0x — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) December 21, 2020

Pang-Chieh Ho

