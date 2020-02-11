Previously, we've covered a map by finance literacy site HowMuch of the highest-earning companies of each state. But if we were to focus our attention on the largest private companies based in each state — which entail companies that don't have stocks trading on the public market — the picture would suddenly become very different.

Using data from Forbes, HowMuch recently put together another data visualization that shows the highest-earning private companies headquartered in each state by revenue. You can see which company it is in the map below and click here for a larger image of the map.

In the lead, with $113.5 billion in revenue, is the Minnesota-based company Cargill, a producer of agricultural products. In second place is Kansas' Koch Industries (yes, as in the Koch brothers), which made $110 billion in revenues. You can see the list of the top 10 highest-earning private companies here:

1. Cargill: Minnesota, $113.5 billion

2. Koch Industries: Kansas, $110.0 billion

3. Albertsons: Idaho, $60.5 billion

4. Mars: Virginia, $37.0 billion

5. Ernst & Young: New York, $36.4 billion

6. Publix Super Markets: Florida, $36.1 billion

7. Reyes Holdings: Illinois, $30.0 billion

8. Pilot Flying J: $29.0 billion

9. H-E-B Food Markets: Texas, $28.0 billion

10. C&S Wholesale Grocers: New Hampshire, $27.0 billion

It should be noted that 13 states, including Maine and Oregon, are not home to one of America's 288 largest private companies listed by Forbes, and are therefore missing representation on the map.



