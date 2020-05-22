In a testy interview with Charlamagne Tha God, which was cut short by Biden's campaign aide, Biden told the host, "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

.@JoeBiden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." @cthagod: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community." @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

Charlamagne Tha God responded to Biden's comment in a statement to Mediaite:

"We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great…As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let's see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can't possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people."

