This Visualization Of How Fast You Earn A Dollar Is The Best Thing On The Internet This Week

We've featured Neal Agarwal's work on Digg a few times now, because, well, he's creating really cool stuff. Stuff like this visualization of the ocean's depths or this game where you futilely try to spend Bill Gates' vast fortune.

His latest offering is Printing Money, which shows — in real-time — how long it takes to earn a dollar a different salary levels. It's simultaneously exhilarating and depressing.

The tool lets you input your own salary (or any salary you can think of) to visualize your own rate of earning — if that's something you care to see so starkly demonstrated. It also features several pre-set salaries, ranging from the lowest to the highest. Take the rate for minimum wage — the dollars barely move:





By comparison, for the average Fortune 500 CEO, the Washingtons race by:





The tool is also a helpful way to contrast the massive differences between company earnings — Twitter and Amazon are both behemoths, but their hourly earnings are not even close:





There are a whole bunch more visualizations as well, so check out the full project here.





[Neal Agarwal]