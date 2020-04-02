This App That Turns Your Photos In Paintings In The Style Of Famous Artists Is A Perfect Way To Waste Some Time
Although we may never be able to reach the artistic heights of artists like Claude Monet, Frida Kahlo or Leonardo da Vinci, thanks to a seriosuly cool new feature called "Art Transfer" in the Google Arts & Culture app, we can now transform our photos into the style of a famous artist's artwork.

The process is pretty simple: after you download the app, you open the Camera menu in the app and upload or take a photo that you would like to see transformed into the style of a famous masterpiece by an artist. The changes to the photo are made by algorithmic models created by Google's artificial intelligence.

Here's, for instance, a picture of a cat I took in the style of "Sound of Tsuzumi" by artist Uemura Shōen, along with the original photo:

And a picture of a peacock remade in the style of Frida Kahlo's "Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird":

Also, here's what a seal would look like if it could commission a portrait from Andy Warhol:

And what if a scene of flowers in fall were painted by Marc Chagall? It'd probably look something like this:

Instead of "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," this is what a print from Hokusai would look like if he made one depicting a scene of a cat on a street:

And finally, what two very good dogs would like seen from the eyes of Jean-Michel Basquiat:

So we may never be able to afford a real Warhol or a Basquiat, but hey, now at least we'll have the chance to own a cute cat picture that could have been created by them.


