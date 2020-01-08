Copywriter Brilliantly Improvises Ad Campaigns For Fake Startups You'd See On The New York City Subway

Andrew Cushing, a Brooklyn-based copywriter, gave a challenge to Twitter to send him the name of a fake startup company and he'd provide captions that you'd see in ads on the New York City subway. (For the uninitiated, over the past several years, New York's subways have become inundated with startup ads, some considerably worse than others.)

Reply to this with the name of a fake startup and I'll write an ad for it in the style of an NYC subway campaign. — Andrew Cushing (@aecushing) January 7, 2020

People took Cushing up on the offer, presenting him with some very goofy (and yet very believable) startup names. Here are a few of our favorites:

Your brunch spot's dog park just got Times Square without leaving bed.



Nookery. — Andrew Cushing (@aecushing) January 7, 2020

Your intern's visiting from out of town and that kale is from Broadway? Asking for a friend…



Meet GlibTree: the first medical scrubs you can stream from anywhere. — Andrew Cushing (@aecushing) January 7, 2020

Don't worry—our kombucha lives in Coney Island, too. Meet Bæbæ: the first dentist you can pay with your Metrocard. — Andrew Cushing (@aecushing) January 7, 2020

And you thought dating a taxi was hard.

[picture of a mop casting a hard shadow against a bright pink seamless background]

Hönk — Andrew Cushing (@aecushing) January 7, 2020

Some of the responses spurred others to join in on the fun and make photoshopped versions of Cushing's captions.

Cushing came up with a lot more taglines — you can check them all out over on Twitter.



[Via Twitter]