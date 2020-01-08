Copywriter Brilliantly Improvises Ad Campaigns For Fake Startups You'd See On The New York City Subway
Andrew Cushing, a Brooklyn-based copywriter, gave a challenge to Twitter to send him the name of a fake startup company and he'd provide captions that you'd see in ads on the New York City subway. (For the uninitiated, over the past several years, New York's subways have become inundated with startup ads, some considerably worse than others.)
People took Cushing up on the offer, presenting him with some very goofy (and yet very believable) startup names. Here are a few of our favorites:
Some of the responses spurred others to join in on the fun and make photoshopped versions of Cushing's captions.
Cushing came up with a lot more taglines — you can check them all out over on Twitter.
