Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went on Tucker Carlson's show on Monday night to bemoan the social distancing and lockdown measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus — and even Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument:

Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020



It's worth noting that according to one of the most rigorous models — which has guided the reversal of the UK's earlier planning and is being drawn on by the US government — an uncontrolled outbreak (without any isolation measures) in the US would kill roughly 2 million people.



