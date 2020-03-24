Texas Lieutenant Governor Suggests The Elderly Should Take Their Chances So The Country Doesn't Have To Shut Down
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went on Tucker Carlson's show on Monday night to bemoan the social distancing and lockdown measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus — and even Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument:
It's worth noting that according to one of the most rigorous models — which has guided the reversal of the UK's earlier planning and is being drawn on by the US government — an uncontrolled outbreak (without any isolation measures) in the US would kill roughly 2 million people.
[Via Twitter]