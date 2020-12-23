👋 Welcome to Digg

WHAT'S IN THE BILL?

Congress on Monday passed a $900 billion stimulus package which includes direct payments of $600 to most Americans. The COVID-19 relief package is just one part of a much larger bill that's more than 5,000 pages long.

The legislation extends federal unemployment assistance to the tune of $120 billion, provides additional loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, funds vaccine distribution and increases food stamp benefits.

Reddit user DoublePostedBroski crunched the numbers provided by Politico and put together a data visualization showing where all the money is going.

President Donald Trump has criticized the bill as not providing enough relief to individuals and demanded that Congress "immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items" earmarked in the bill.

A Breakdown of the US $900B Covid Relief Bill [OC] from dataisbeautiful


