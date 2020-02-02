The Best 2020 Super Bowl Commercials (And A Few Of The Worst)
It's the most wonderful time of year: when brands drop tens of millions of dollars to get 60 seconds of your attention during the Super bowl — and only occasionally do something worthwhile with it. Here are the ads that were worth your time during the 2020 Super Bowl:
Jeep
Who are we to say no to Bill Murray returning (ever so briefly) to the "Groundhog Day" universe?
Doritos
Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott (and, briefly, Billy Ray Cyrus):
Hulu
Tom Brady's retirement fakeout:
Hyundai
Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch
Mountain Dew
Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross doing "The Shining"? Sure.
Planters
Mr. Peanut's death wasn't a fakeout, but he is back — now as, uh, BabyNut:
Heartwarming? Creepy? The Verge's Kim Lyons summed up our confused feelings about this one.
Pringles
Who knows when "Rick and Morty" will return for its next season, but here's something to tide you over:
Reese's Take 5
A fine ad, but credit for getting a "having one's head up one's ass" reference into a Super Bowl commercial:
Coca-Cola Energy
Martin Scorsese maybe getting left hanging by his pal Jonah Hill? Sure, we'll watch:
Amazon Echo
Amazon's offering was mostly uninspired, up until the Nixon conclusion:
Michelob Ultra
This is… not a good ad.
Proctor & Gamble
No lack of star power here, but they still managed to waste it: