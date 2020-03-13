The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Barb, songs to wash your hands to, and Paul Gosar's "thinking about life and mortality" tweet.

3. The Bachelor's Mom Barb

The meme

The season finale of "The Bachelor" aired this week and it was one hell of an episode of TV entertainment, thanks not to the Bachelor in question, Peter Weber, nor the person whom Weber had to choose between, but Weber's mother, Barb. When it came to voicing her opinions about who she preferred her son to be with — Hannah Ann Sluss or Madison Prewett — let's just say Barb had plenty of barbs towards Madison and didn't mince any words and boy, did the internet take notice of her disapproval over her son's final choice, from her eye-roll at footage of Madison to her (in)famous comment about Peter and Madison's relationship, "He's going to have to fail to succeed," and made it into plenty of memes.



Examples



Why does Barb look like she's watching The Fallen montage for the tributes in the Hunger Games?! 😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀 #BarbCam Barb Cam #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4cazUfTElZ — Francesca Symone (@FrancescaSymone) March 11, 2020

Me thinking Victoria F was the most toxic woman of the season vs me watching Barb last night #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tmiEKmaQSy — Maddie (@madsroseadams) March 11, 2020

#thebachelor

Barb : you have to fail to succeed

Bachelor Nation : pic.twitter.com/7iuZeGj0QC — Denesha🦋 (@Ayedenesha) March 11, 2020

Verdict

Barb really went no-holds-Barbed in "The Bachelor" finale and while her attitude towards Madison was definitely polarizing, to say the least, it made for some of the most hilarious memes this week. We'd have to give her the Rose for this one.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho

2. Songs To Wash Your Hands To

The meme:

With health experts advising people to wash their hands thoroughly amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, William Gibson, a 17-year-old from the United Kingdom came up with a handy website called Wash Your Lyrics that juxtaposes song lyrics with PSA hand-washing posters. "It just felt so sad singing Happy Birthday to myself every time I washed my hands," he told reporters and thus the lyric generator was born.



🎶 I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!



🔗 https://t.co/JKAQRYy5Yz pic.twitter.com/S1bDLyKt6C — william ⚡️ (@neoncloth) March 8, 2020

The site became a huge sensation and soon hundreds of people were pairing their favorite songs with the washing instructions. Even several mainstream musicians got into the act with posting their own song lyrics.

The examples:

Washing in the name of…



On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya pic.twitter.com/unDdBh1HDh — RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) March 9, 2020

The verdict:

Finally a meme that could help save lives! This is a fantastic example of the internet coming together to help solve a public health crisis. And if you ask me, Scatman John's "Scatman (Ski Ba Bop Ba Dop Bop)" pairs ever so perfectly.

James Crugnale

1. Thinking About Life And Mortality

The meme: Shortly after announcing that he would be self-quarantining after potential Covid-19 exposure, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar wanted to let the world know that he was not scared of the disease and would like to die gruesomely — sorry, gloriously — in hand-to-hand combat:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Twitter users were quick to jump on the self-aggrandizing tweet, poking fun at Gosar's phrasing.



The examples:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GQJUR6mQOV — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/IYRmwd2sBb — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/087B5mNgE5 — JP (@jpbrammer) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/nZmMy8doYo — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/v0xnhW4rtn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I'd rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/pSMA7Wi58y — todd (@thanksalotTodd) March 9, 2020

The verdict: It's going to be an exceptionally difficult few months, and while we should take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, we also need to find opportunities to laugh, and Gosar's weirdo tweet is exactly that. Also, Gosar likely didn't mean for it to be so profound, but "In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does" is one hell of a summation of 2020.

Dan Fallon



Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

