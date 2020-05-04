Can I Keep Putting The Toenail Clippings My Husband Leaves Around The House In His Coffee, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Continue To Put Pieces Of My Husband's Toenails In His Coffee Whenever He Leaves Them Around The House?

My husband has an extremely obnoxious habit that I have spoken to him about several times over the past five years. He will pick at his toenails while watching TV and then leave the remnants on the couch where he's been sitting. I will periodically find large chunks of toenail clippings randomly on our couch, coffee table, and floor. It's not often, but every few months I will find these lovely gifts. I have explained to him that it is disturbing and gross (and embarrassing if someone were to come over). I have politely requested that he do this in the bathroom. My requests have gone unnoticed and been ignored. I feel disrespected and grossed out. I have begun to passive-aggressively handle this by picking up the clippings whenever I find them and putting them in his coffee cup in the mornings. I know this is wrong, but I find some relief in making him discover his own toenail clippings in his coffee. What else can I do? How can I help him understand that this is neither acceptable nor fair to me?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery admits that the letter writer's way of handling the situation is understandable but urges more communication. "Is your husband an ordinarily reasonable, well-meaning person?" he asks. "If so, I'd try to see if I could use this escalation as an attempt to snatch up some sort of victory." Read the rest of his answer.

Was I Wrong To Run Away After My Parents Said We Were Going To Athens And Then Took Me To Athens, Georgia?

I'm 17f always wanted to go to Greece. I love Greece so much to the point where I taught myself how to speak Greek, both standard and Cypriot and I can read Ancient Greek. I've read the Iliad, Odyssey and many other of Homer's books in Ancient Greek and I watch TV, sports, movies and play video games in Greek and I got online Greek friends … that I want to meet so that's why I was so excited when my parents said they would take us on a family vacation to Athens. This would be the first time I would leave the country and go on a plane. This happened during an amazing party but if it was during the only time we could go to Greece I would do it… I made a plan of everything I wanted to see in Greece, Meteora, Olympiakos stadium, Acropolis, Plaka, among other things all over Athens and if we had time perhaps Thessaloniki, Sparta, or some other cities... I showed my parents this and they were like yeah sure you can do that we don't care. trip is in february. We fly to Atlanta, i assumed it was a layover. We land and my parents said we need to get to the hotel and need a rental car… Well we drive for an hour or so and i fall asleep in the car and then we get to Athens Georgia and my parents say "hey we're here, wake up sleepy head" and I see a sign that says welcome to Athens Georgia. My sister starts laughing her ass off and my dad starts giggling. I asked them if this was a joke and they said no that we're going on vacation to Athens Georgia, to my dad's friend's lake house. I have never been more angry in my entire life. We were at a gas station and I argued with my parents… I told they're pieces of shit because i missed my friends birthday party for this boring ass trip in the middle of nowhere in Georgia and this was like some fucked up joke that everyone knew about but me. My parents of course keep screaming at me saying I'm a disrespectful brat and I told them to go fuck themselves and I elbowed the car window in my angry several times breaking it but cutting myself. I ran on a bus going to Atlanta, parents are telling me to come back. I told them to fuck off and I called my friend who used to go to my school but goes to University in Atlana. He picked me up and I've been at his place with his gf since school got cancelled in missouri not soon after.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer's parents were in the wrong. "It might have been funny if they'd told you right away (as in, when they first told you about the trip happening at all) and you had been able to be in on the joke, but letting you and your friends plan and spend money knowing that they were going to pull a 'gotcha' is pretty nasty," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Fair For My Partner, Erin, To Let Me Date Other People, But Only If They're Not Named Erin Or Aaron?

I am a bi man in my late 20s in a poly relationship. My primary partner's name is Erin. One of the rules she mandated is that I cannot date anyone else named Aaron or Erin. She thinks it would be confusing and awkward. Since those are fairly common names, I have had to reject other Aarons/Erins several times over the last couple of years. My name is very uncommon, so she doesn't have to worry about this on her side. Overall, it seems like a superficial reason to have to reject someone. Is there any sort of compromise here? We haven't been able to think of any work-arounds.

[The Stranger]

Dan Savage agrees that this is a silly rule but rules that the letter writer might just have to abide by it anyway. "It's not uncommon for people in open relationships to insist on a rule that seems arbitrary, even capricious, to their partners," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Okay For My Boyfriend To Tell Potential Clients He's A Doctor When He's Not?

I've recently moved in with my boyfriend (one week prior to our city's stay home order) and so we hear a lot of each other working these days. He's in marketing for hospice care and talks to a lot of families and patients to get them onto his company's service. Yesterday I overheard a call with a family where he called himself a doctor. He's not a doctor in any way, shape, or form. I asked him about it after the call and he said that the wife (the patient) hates the idea of hospice care and the son referred to him as a doctor on earlier discussions so she thought it was just the doctor recommending home care. Am I wrong to have some serious ethical issues with that? I understand how hard end of life is, but pretending to be an MD seems a step too far. I told my boyfriend that I didn't think that was appropriate, but he brushed it off. I don't want to let harp on it, but it just doesn't feel right to me.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green says the letter writer is right to have ethical issues with this. "Deliberately misleading a patient into believing you're a doctor so they take your recommendations more seriously is fraudulent," she writes. "And it's such an attack on the dignity and agency of the woman he deceived." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Okay To Stand Up And Get Ready To Leave A Restaurant To Signal You're Ready For The Check?

My husband of nearly 20 years has started a habit that is causing me a lot of embarrassment. When we go out to eat and he's ready to go, but we have not received the check, he will stand up next to the table and prepare to leave. He insists that the waiter should be paying attention and know that we are ready. I explain that it makes everyone around him — including our children and me — uncomfortable, and that he needs to sit down. I could not find anything that would indicate that this specific action is in poor taste, and I'm hoping you will clear this up for us.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin suggest that the letter writer tell their husband that the server probably isn't going to notice him standing up. "You may then suggest that he ask the hostess — or another obvious, stationary representative of management — for the check," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Why Does Anyone Care About Celebrities?

I am so tired of fake people on the internet. Every day we see countless stories about the latest gossip on certain celebrities and athletes. Is it necessary that we have to know about everything they say and do, who their latest "soul mate" is, the expensive things they give their kids, who broke up with whom, where they ate out, how much money they have? Their faces are constantly pushed in our faces (along with their other body parts). These "famous for being famous" women seem to have had a lot of cosmetic surgery. I think that sends a very negative picture of life to our children and teenagers. I know that a lot of people feel the same way that I do; just look at the comments section of any article about these types of people. Why does anyone care about these celebrities?

[Creators]

Annie Lane politely recommends that the letter writer simply stop reading celebrity news. "When you click on a story and leave a comment (even if it's a negative one), you're effectively encouraging the publication of more stories of that ilk," she writes. "Don't interact with content that you find frivolous or toxic." Read the rest of her answer.