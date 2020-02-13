89-Year-Old Famer Had Trouble Getting Into His Tractor, So His Son Came Up With This Genius Solution
Sometimes in life you just need a lift.
[Via Reddit]
Sometimes in life you just need a lift.
[Via Reddit]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A deep dive into how Costco can sell all of its products for low prices while making employees and customers happy.
Neal Agarwal's Printing Money visualization tool is simultaneously exhilarating and depressing.
You know when you've built something up in your head and when you finally get to experience it, it doesn't stack up to your expectations? This dog knows the feeling.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The team at How To Make Everything demonstrates how the Pyramids were built by making the tools they would have used completely by hand.
Internet revenue tracks remarkably closely to lower latency. But if folks make more money off customers when they reduce latency, there has to be power in increasing it.
I've discovered a strange little data set that helps explain how we evolved to an era where we're constantly updating our autobiographies one Instagram story at a time.
"There's nothing a little American engineering can't handl— well, crap."
The movie famously had to go through a complete redesign of its main character after fan backlash. Does the redesign of the movie save it or is "Sonic the Hedgehog" a slog? Here's what the reviews say.
When "American Ninja Warrior" producer Johnathan Walton began to suspect his best friend — whom he'd loaned nearly $70,000 — was not the royal she claimed, he launched an investigation that uncovered dozens of alleged victims.
Sometimes in life you just need a lift.
Chris Pratt, the Hollywood megastar from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," has famously not always been in the shape he's in now.
A new tent-shaped home built in a small agricultural village near Nagoka is designed with a community in mind, rather than a single family.
We've rounded up deals on everything from external drives and wireless adapters to gaming chairs and complete consoles so you can enjoy better gameplay wherever you go.
It's a catastrophe, but it's also oddly satisfying to watch all of this unfold.
Scientists don't know what to make of fast radio bursts. Some think they come from aliens.
As soon as the blood started sprouting from world record deadlift holder Eddie Hall's nose, we couldn't help but stare in horror and awe.
Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.
While the Top Reviewer Ranking list fluctuates weekly, the Hall of Fame has one clear dominant presence: Joanna D, a Top 10 Reviewer in 16 different years dating back to 2001. In more than 5,000 reviews, she's racked up more 88,000 helpful votes. The next person below her in the Hall of Fame isn't even close.
Watching this pendulum is hypnotizing.
Long before they were in the business of making movies themselves, Marvel infamously sold off the film rights to some of their most beloved characters for pennies on the dollar compared to their current worth today.
Architect Bjarke Ingels' philosophy of "sustainable hedonism" dares to ask the question: Can saving the world be fun?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
What sort of black magic sorcery aka engineering ingenuity is this?
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
We don't think we've seen an Aurthurian legend adaptation this unsettling before. "Green Knight," starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton premieres in the summer.
Bd, or Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, is a pathogen like no other. While most diseases affect a few host species, Bd indiscriminately kills amphibians—an entire class of animals.
Why the recent hunger to return to the moon? The one-world ethos of the Apollo program is long gone. Humanity in the main couldn't care less about understanding the cosmos. No, we're going back because the moon is full of money.
This fantastic blanket octopus is yet another reminder that our planet is a magical place.
Citizens begin to question not just the government response to coronavirus, but the overall competence of the Communist Party.
The former chief of staff explained, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings about Trump's behavior regarding North Korea, immigration, and Ukraine.
Some dogs were able to ace the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show. Lobo, however, captured the audience's attention and hearts by behaving just like a dog.
Louis C.K. is not listening to paying audience members who feel that because he is not billed, but appearing unannounced, that this feels eerily like a nonconsensual contract.
Wingtip vortexes are circular patterns of rotating air behind a wing as it generates lift, and they only occur in the right weather conditions.
If you cook a homemade pizza with the wrong cheese, it's going to be wet and unappetizing. Here's the best cheese to use for that classic New York-style pie.
The vegan diet is widely regarded to be better for the planet than those that include animal products, but not all plant-based foodstuffs have a small environmental footprint.
The standard poodle that won this year's Westminster Dog Show takes 2 to 3 hours to get ready and loves chicken and attention.
Here's how you get rid of all the oil, stains and dirt hiding in your rugs.
What's the plot of "The Iron Mask"? We honestly could not tell you. But it looks fun. Or maybe awful? Again, we're confused.
"There's really no limit on the number of items somebody can purchase," said Republican Senator Joey Hensley, questioning if the weekend could prompt people to buy "a supply" of goods.
It's cheap, attractive and convenient, and we eat it every day - it's difficult not to. But is ultra-processed food making us ill and driving the global obesity crisis?
Some say climate change makes giving birth to children unethical. Don't buy it.
While this might look like a random, lucky shot, it was actually the result of quite a bit of patience.
We were not expecting quite this much punching, slapping and kicking in a Dickens movie adaptation. "The Personal History of David Copperfield," starring Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie, will be coming soon to theaters.
From excessive canoodling to screaming rows, restaurant staff see the best — and the worst — of the annual night of romance.
The YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys recorded a tranquilizer dart at 3,000 frames per second and then watched the action unfold in slow motion.
The United States leads the world in spending for health and fitness but still ranks lowest in measurements of actual health. How do we break the cycle?
The fear of death drives many evils, from addiction to prejudice and war. Can it also be harnessed as a force for good?
Jim Carrey tells Conan O'Brien about the time Anthony Hopkins came to dinner and gave him chills.
In the era of online dating, one septuagenarian Irishman clings tight to a method passed down through the generations — and thousands of happy couples are luckier for it.