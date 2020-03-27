Earlier this week, the United States Senate passed an estimated $2 trillion coronavirus response bill, but where exactly is all that money going? When you look at all of the allocations spelled out in the legislation, that means approximately $560 billion is going to individuals, $500 billion to big corporations, $377 billion to small businesses, $339.8 billion to state/local governments, $153.5 billion going to public health, $43.7 billion in education-related spending and $26 billion to social safety net programs.

Redditor SevenandForty took a closer look at the figures from this NPR article, with some additional data from the text of the bill and produced a Sankey diagram displaying the specific beneficiaries/sectors that the $2 trillion was all flowing into — see the full-sized graphic here.



