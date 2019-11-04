GOTTA GO FAST

We know the Earth spins on its axis once every 24 hours. Well, every 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds, to be exact. But how does that compare to the rest of the planets and dwarf planets (hey, Pluto) in the Solar System? This nifty visualization from NASA's James O'Donaghue (u/PhysicsJ) puts it all into perspective:

As you can see, Jupiter is absolutely cruising, whirling its bulk around once every 10 hours. To drive home just how fast it's going — the surface of the Earth at the equator is traveling at roughly 1,000 miles per hour as it spins, while the Jupiter's fastest point reaches 28,000 miles per hour. Hold on tight.


