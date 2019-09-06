TERRIFYING
Man’s Doorbell Camera Captures The Instant His House Is Lifted Away By Hurricane Dorian
According to WRAL, a tornado spun out of Hurricane Dorian completely demolished property owner Jason Sawyer’s home in Emerald Isle. Sawyer’s Ring doorbell camera was able to capture the whole incident, from the seconds before the tornado hit to the instant when the tornado ripped the house from its foundation and lifted it up into the air.
Fortunately for Sawyer, he and his wife were watching the footage unfold from their home in Raeford and were not in Emerald Isle when this happened.
[Via Twitter]