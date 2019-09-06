According to WRAL, a tornado spun out of Hurricane Dorian completely demolished property owner Jason Sawyer’s home in Emerald Isle. Sawyer’s Ring doorbell camera was able to capture the whole incident, from the seconds before the tornado hit to the instant when the tornado ripped the house from its foundation and lifted it up into the air.

GOOSEBUMPS. This video is- wow. Just listen to that wind. It's from Jason Sawyer's Ring doorbell and it shows the moment a tornado destroyed his #EmeraldIsle home #HurricaneDorian #wral @WRAL pic.twitter.com/rYaXm77C8t — Rosalia Fodera (@WRALRosalia) September 5, 2019

Fortunately for Sawyer, he and his wife were watching the footage unfold from their home in Raeford and were not in Emerald Isle when this happened.

[Via Twitter]