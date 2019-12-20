Dog Accidentally Drinks Some Pond Water And He Does *Not* Like It
The dog suffered no lasting damage, though hopefully he's learned to not drink more pond water:
[Via TikTok]
For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
When the USS John S. McCain crashed in the Pacific, the Navy blamed the destroyer's crew for the loss of 10 sailors. The truth is the Navy's flawed technology set the McCain up for disaster.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
The office-space startup took a tumble when investors tired of its messianic CEO and lack of profits. But why were its backers - the House of Saud among them - so keen to pour billions into it in the first place?
With Mister Robinson himself returning to Studio 8H on Saturday, it's worth remembering how his arrival in 1980 changed the show's history
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
With a decade of the craft beer revolution behind us, VinePair takes a look back at the most important breweries of the 2010s.
Thieves stole roughly 80,000 gallons of water in a region of Australia that's suffering from one of the worst droughts in the history of the country.
Teddy Bear the Porcupine is a chatterbox while chewing on a treat.
The suspected longest walking route on Earth is 14,000 miles from South Africa to extreme north Russia. You'd need three years to complete the trip.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
Boeing's Starliner capsule successfully took off on top of its Atlas V rocket this morning at 6:36AM ET, however it's unclear what the status of the capsule is at the moment.
Joe Biden had his best debate performance yet, and an issue that haunted Bernie Sanders in 2016 came to the fore again.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
After the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's next foldable looks like an S10 that folds in half.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.
Claire Stapleton didn't just buy into the lore of Google — she helped write it. What happened when the bard of Google became one of its most vocal critics?
"My wife went to change a light bulb in the yard lights and we made her think they were broken by turning off the switch whenever she moved away."
With hundreds of fields reaching end of life each year, the artificial turf industry is under pressure to find a sustainable solution.
We've all had nightmares imagining this happening — this person had the nightmare actually come true.
Everyone and their father has a set of whiskey stones now. Here's how America came to love them… and then hate them.
While today we comfortably use zero in all our mathematical operations, the concept of "nothing" has yet to enter the realm of artificial intelligence. In a sense, AI and deep learning still need to learn how to recognize and reason with nothing.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
Nick Noland took a wrong turn on his way down from 14,232-foot Mount Shavano. What was supposed to be a quick hike turned into an all-night fight for his life in harsh winds and subfreezing temperatures.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Can a professional chef make a steak taste better with cheaper ingredients through skill alone?
Creative web design changed dramatically in the last decade, beginning with the death of the beloved Flash, and then empowered by the rise of AR and VR.
Teachers are on the front lines of the fight against the teen vaping crisis.
When life gives you roasting hot weather, make roast.
There's never been a better time to experiment with what music videos can be. Here are 25 of the greatest from the past year.
Anthropologists may have found the last H. erectus group to succumb to extinction.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
Twenty years ago, Oliver Stone set out to make the sports version of "Platoon," flanked by Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx and a whole lot of brash, righteous attitude.
How Silicon Valley billionaires skirt charity rules each holiday season.
While recording a stunt for pro cyclist Dillon Lemarr, a cameraman got a little too close to the action and was run over by his mountain bike.
Pakistani players seemingly came out of nowhere to dominate the classic fighting game this year.
If you'd invested $100 in Netflix in 2009, your investment would be almost a staggering $4,000 now.
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but now it's a mashup we all needed.
The rivalry between Jared McCann and Joseph Encina at the International Yoga Federation's 11th annual world championship was unlike any other.
Though the "Harry Potter" author has been criticized for veiled transphobia before, her recent tweet makes it plain.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
The 2020s could be even better for Tesla than the 2010s.
A dreary "X-Men" conclusion, a low point for Brian De Palma, an awful animated feature, two John Travolta flicks and a cat-aclysmic musical misfire — these and more were the worst movies of the year.
The car owner's reaction to the whole thing is exactly how we would react in the same situation.