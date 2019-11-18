Baby Experiences Car Wash For The First Time, Has Her Mind Blown
You never forget your first car wash.
[Via Boing Boing]
Stadia, Google's streaming gaming platform, launches today. Is the service a first step towards the future of gaming, or will Stadia fall flat on its face?
Arcimoto says its vehicles can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, but city traffic laws and common sense prevent me from putting that claim to the test.
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
Eight tons of trash are piled high at the entrance of a small factory — but nothing is headed for a landfill. Instead, what's next is a process that could revolutionize recycling.
Yes, it's real and yes, they spent nearly half a million dollars on it.
What emotions would Brad Pitt feel listening to Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much," which name-drops him? A whole spectrum of them, it turns out.
Hours after its new streaming service was launched, customer details were sold on the dark web for as little as $3.
The discovery showcases some of the chemical enigmas we need to untangle for future Mars missions to properly search for life.
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
On the rise and fall of movies stars in the last decade, including Jennifer Lawrence, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.
Four players have already dropped 50 or more in a game this season. Here's why the frequency won't be slowing down.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
As the cost of buying a house continues to balloon, you may have found yourself looking at home listings and sighing deeply. But where are residential prices the *most* soul-crushingly expensive?
Researchers have used AI to locate and identify 142 new geoglyphs in Nazca, Peru.
A handoff to a running back, who tosses it to a wide receiver, who launches the ball downfield for a receiver who somehow pulls in a bobbling one-handed grab? That's some good college football.
Vehicle testing company DEKRA captured this mind-blowing crash in one of many safety tests of electric cars.
Different regions of the US have measurably different psychological profiles. Understanding them could influence American politics and more.
And if you think the first overbid was close, wait until you watch the second one.
On Thursday, November 7, 2019 I had some charges appear on my credit card that I didn't recognize. The credit card statement said the charges were made from amazon.com.
America's first billionaire President promised to bring a C-suite sensibility to the Oval Office. It started well — but now bad policy choices have pushed CEO confidence to the lowest level in a decade.
After millions of games, machine learning algorithms found creative solutions and unexpected new strategies that could transfer to the real world.
At one end of the spectrum, based on 2018 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, physicians have a median salary of $200,890 in the United States. In contrast, waiters and waitresses have a median salary of $21,780.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
There are so many factors that make a type of steak what it is — and so many ways to cook them.
A long-term study of people in four cities finds that income volatility in one's 20s and 30s correlates with negative brain effects in middle age.
Contrary to what you believe, they do not dump it straight into the sea.
Buying tickets on Ticketmaster continues to be a complete disaster for everyone who doesn't make a living buying tickets.
When a well-intentioned study led to a dubious DNA test for same-sex attraction, it exposed the need for safeguards on research in the age of big genetic data.
This group of sea lions is less than welcoming to another one that wants to share their resting place.
I grew up in Wisconsin, and have lived in Iowa, Minnesota, and New York. Except for a two-year stint in the Bay Area. So I was surprised when my last two Vermont winters put me on my ass.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It's time to celebrate the writers who illuminate, investigate, and make sense of the world we live in.
In the 1950s, a photojournalist Lennart Nilsson captured the earliest stages of existence. His fetus images seized the public imagination — and sparked a controversy that has raged ever since.
Kevin Esvelt came up with a way to use gene editing for gene drives, a technology that could change the ecological fate of the whole world. How does one scientist deal with the potential ramifications of his own creation?
It's the company's first long-range electric car, and the only other Ford vehicle to ever be called a Mustang — the latter of which already has people riled up.
It's amazing how technology like this can be cracked with what is described as a "low skill attack."
Thirteen years ago, a young woman was found dead in small-town Texas. She was nicknamed "Lavender Doe" for the purple shirt she was wearing. Her real identity would remain a mystery until amateur genealogists took up her case.
Everything old is new again — and it's hard not to think of some of today's most compelling home-building trends when looking at photographs of turf houses.
The Josh Hart curse has struck.
Airships are being seriously considered as a low-emission travel alternative to planes.
It was 2017, deep into summer, when a popular high school cheerleader from the nice side of town was charged with killing an infant.
Scientists have known since the 1850s that some animals have this ability, but it's only now becoming clear how it could teach us valuable lessons about human pregnancy, stem cells and cancer.
Creative director Jessica Fox breaks down the most famous movie trailer tropes.