Trump Expected To Propose Historic Cuts To Federal Workforce, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, March 13th, 2017. Day 53.

Top Stories

+ President Trump Expected To Propose Historic Cuts To Federal Workforce This Week The Washington Post

+ Kellyanne Conway Says She's Seen No Evidence To Prove Trump's Wiretapping Claims ABC

-- Today Is The Deadline For The Justice Department To Turn Over Any Evidence Supporting Trump's Claims Of Wiretapping NBC

+ Washington Awaits For Monday Release Of Budget Office Report On TrumpCare CNN





Other Stories

+ Trump's Media Support Group Slow To Start Amid Power Struggle Politico

+ Trump Administration Refusing To Respond To Questions On Whether Trump Has Donated His Salary Yet NBC

+ President Trump To Host Chinese President Xi Jinping At Mar-A-Lago In April Axios

