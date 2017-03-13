Kellyanne Conway Claims That Microwaves Can Turn Into Cameras

In an interview released Sunday night, President Trump's Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway responded to a question about Trump's wiretapping accusations by referencing WikiLeaks latest release that suggests the CIA can use household smart devices for surveillance purposes. In the interview, Conway specifically mentions TVs (which were a feature of the WikiLeaks release) and microwaves (which weren't featured in the release): "there are many ways to surveil each other now...microwaves that turn into cameras, etc."





On Monday morning, Conway attempted to clarify her factually questionable statement, telling CNN that her comments the night earlier were meant to reflect general surveillance capabilities, not real evidence. She may have worsened the situation, though, with a new soundbite: "I'm not Inspector Gadget, I don't believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign, however, I'm not in the job of having evidence, that's what investigations are for."

.@KellyannePolls says she was "talking about surveillance generally," says she was misquoted https://t.co/JkaWQmIUuw — New Day (@NewDay) March 13, 2017





She then went on Good Morning America to reinforce the Trump administration's lack of wiretapping evidence, saying that there isn't any specific evidence linking her "general statements" about surveillance to Donald Trump's accusations of wiretapping, saying "I wasn't making an allegation about Trump Tower... I don’t have any evidence and I’m very happy that the House Intelligence Committee are investigating."

All in all, what seems like a damage control tour this morning might have brought more negative attention to Conway.