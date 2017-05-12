Trump Tweets Threat To Comey Over Leaks, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Thursday, May 12th. Day 113.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

Trump Duels With Comey Over Dinner Conversation: President Trump is still kicking up dust over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Thursday, he gave Lester Holt an account of a dinner he had with Comey in which he asked about his own investigation. According to The New York Times, Comey has told multiple people that Trump in fact explicitly asked for his loyalty.

Sessions Revokes Policy Preventing Mandatory Minimums: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rolled back a practice of the previous administration to not specify the quantity of drugs in charges to avoid mandatory minimum sentences. Sessions issued a memo instructing prosecutors to charge to the fullest extent of the law.

Other Stories

US And China Reach Deal On US Exports Reuters

Mnuchin Starts Review Of Volcker Rules, May Ease Regulations On Big Banks Bloomberg

Trump's Tweets

Seemingly in response to Comey's account of the dinner, Trump threateningly tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes'":

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Earlier, Trump rejected accusations of any collusion with Russia, blaming the narrative on the media and threatening to take away White House press briefings:

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump then touted the trade victory that he achieved with China, which was reported today.

China just agreed that the U.S. will be allowed to sell beef, and other major products, into China once again. This is REAL news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017









Here's what happened Thursday.

