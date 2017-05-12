Trump Tweets Threat To Comey Over Leaks, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, May 12th. Day 113.
Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.
Top Stories
Trump Duels With Comey Over Dinner Conversation: President Trump is still kicking up dust over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Thursday, he gave Lester Holt an account of a dinner he had with Comey in which he asked about his own investigation. According to The New York Times, Comey has told multiple people that Trump in fact explicitly asked for his loyalty.
Sessions Revokes Policy Preventing Mandatory Minimums: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rolled back a practice of the previous administration to not specify the quantity of drugs in charges to avoid mandatory minimum sentences. Sessions issued a memo instructing prosecutors to charge to the fullest extent of the law.
Other Stories
US And China Reach Deal On US Exports Reuters
Mnuchin Starts Review Of Volcker Rules, May Ease Regulations On Big Banks Bloomberg
Trump's Tweets
Seemingly in response to Comey's account of the dinner, Trump threateningly tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes'":
Earlier, Trump rejected accusations of any collusion with Russia, blaming the narrative on the media and threatening to take away White House press briefings:
Trump then touted the trade victory that he achieved with China, which was reported today.
Here's what happened Thursday.