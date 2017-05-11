Trump On Syria Airstrike: 'They're Not Laughing Anymore,' And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, May 11th. Day 112.

Top Stories

Highlights From President Trump's Time Interview:

On Relinquishing Authorizing Military Power

"They had some people in a certain country, Yemen, where they had them [surveilled] and they needed the go ahead to kill, to kill them...The lieutenants, the captains, their majors, their colonels, they’re professionals. They love doing it, they know every inch of the territory, right. I say why am I telling them? So I authorized the generals to do the fighting. You know."



On The Airstrike In Syria

"I think we have to be a strong nation. I think we were being laughed at by the world. They’re not laughing anymore. When I saw that, I thought it was incredible."

On ISIS And The Internet

"We have to humiliate the enemy. And if we don’t humiliate them, we’re going to have our kids continuing to go and fight for ISIS. We have kids leaving this country because they’re so damned good at the internet, ISIS, they’re better at the internet than Google."

