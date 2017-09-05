Florida Begins Evacuations — What To Know About Hurricane Irma

A week after Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas, Hurricane Irma is quickly gaining strength, threatening Florida and the Caribbean. Here's what you need to know.

Irma Is On Path To Hit Islands From Puerto Rico To Cuba, And Then Florida

According to the National Hurricane Center Irma's projected path is set to impact numerous islands in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas, eventually hitting the southern tip of Florida"

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/cf36f5b76abd4c95988269cc2143789a_50b1e637733d48d0a566e7e9e49f7ca4_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Severe Winds Will Hit Puerto Rico By Wednesday And Florida By Friday

The National Hurricane Center's wind map forecasts severe winds to make landfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and in Florida on Friday:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a42b2302267e4f2ea7df382e20d38232_50b1e637733d48d0a566e7e9e49f7ca4_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Wind Speeds Have Reached 185 MPH, A Tie For The Second Strongest Atlantic Hurricane On Record

Irma is now tied for the second-strongest Hurricane in the Atlantic, with winds 5 mph below the current record-holder Hurricane Wilma:

As of 2pm ET on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm's sustained winds to 185mph... Such high, sustained winds tie Irma for the second-strongest storm on record in the Atlantic, along with Hurricane Wilma (2005), Hurricane Gilbert (1998), and the 1935 Florida Keys hurricane. Only Hurricane Allen, which reached 190 mph in 1980 before striking a relatively unpopulated area of Texas, reached a higher wind speed. Globally, the all-time record for hurricanes is held by Patricia, which reached a staggering 215 mph in the Pacific Ocean in 2015.



[Ars Technica]

Puerto Rico Is Expecting Up To 15 Inches Of Rain

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can expect 4 to 10 inches of rain, with totals potentially reaching 15 inches in some areas. Islands east of there can expect 8 to 12 inches of rain, with totals as high as 18 inches in some areas, according to the service.



[The New York Times]

Winds Place Irma At A Category 5 Storm

As of Tuesday, Irma is a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest of hurricane classifications, but is expected to be downgraded to Category 3 as it approaches Florida, according to Accuweather:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bfb4fe37f4a3463daa8d1176e39bba11_50b1e637733d48d0a566e7e9e49f7ca4_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

The Governor Has Declared A State Of Emergency, And Evacuations Have Begun In The Florida Keys And Miami

Florida's governor is preparing for the worst, issuing a state of emergency on Tuesday:

A state of emergency has been declared for all counties in Florida... Gov. Rick Scott activated members of the Florida National Guard on Tuesday and said that all 7,000 will be available as of Friday morning... So water, food, fuel and emergency supplies can be brought in quickly, Scott has rescinded all weight and driver restrictions on the highways and also suspended all tolls... Officials in the Florida Keys have... ordered mandatory evacuations for both visitors and residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. Vistors will begin evacuating at 7 am on Wednesday... while resident evacuations will begin at 7 pm. Tuesday the Key West International Airport announced it would be suspending airline operations Wednesday night due to the threat of the storm.

[The Weather Channel]

Water Is Already Going Fast In Miami

Miami and other locations are already experiencing runs on resources:

The @Publix on SW 27 Ave in #Miami is almost sold out of #water. Overheard staffer saying they've gone thru 10 pallets today. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/uUyaHWJe1i — Tom Martinelli (@firstnameTom) September 4, 2017











