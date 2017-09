​According to Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Hurricane Irma destroyed at least 90% of the structures and vehicles on Barbuda. Aerial footage of the Caribbean island puts that number into devastating context:









We'll update this post with ways to donate to the recovery effort in Barbuda when they are available. For general relief efforts in the Caribbean, Oxfam is taking donations.





For live updates on Irma, follow our roundup post and our live-updating feed.