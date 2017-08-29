Want To Understand How Hurricane Harvey Became Such A Disaster? Here's What To Read

As rain continues to fall and the floodwaters rise in Houston, there'll be more reports of dire rescues made, infrastructure failing and increasing numbers of Houstonians displaced. In short: Houston has yet to escape Harvey's grasp.

In order to better understand the cause, scope and context of ​this storm of staggering proportions, we've assembled a reading list of the best comment and analysis.

Self-evident and easy to track, rising sea levels, shrinking ice caps and warmer average global temperatures are the Key Performance Metrics of climate change. But the more immediate threat it presents — increased severity of weather — is harder to pin down. Is this just a big storm, or is it a big storm because of climate change?

Eric Holthaus, famed meteorologist and climate change expert, writes unequivocally about the impact climate change had on Harvey:

But there's an uncomfortable point that, so far, everyone is skating around: We knew this would happen, decades ago. We knew this would happen, and we didn’t care. Now is the time to say it as loudly as possible: Harvey is what climate change looks like. More specifically, Harvey is what climate change looks like in a world that has decided, over and over, that it doesn't want to take climate change seriously.



Many will see the destruction Harvey wrought, and chalk it up to nature. Once again, humanity must relive this Gilgameshian horror — that we are but powerless to the awesome power of nature.

For The Conversation, Ilan Kelman, a disaster researcher, argues that it may be foolish, even dangerous, to lay responsibility entirely at the feet of Harvey. Through its policy and planning, Houston may have left itself vulnerable to something like Harvey:

Because vulnerability is not natural, many disaster researchers avoid the phrase "natural disaster." Nor must hurricane disasters be our natural state of affairs, even though hurricanes have always happened. A hurricane need not become a hurricane disaster — but society let a disaster happen.

To help those affected recover quickly, Texas needed improved pre-disaster mechanisms such as more widespread insurance coverage and more widely available social services targeted at the most needy. Society must permit affordable insurance, without bankrupting the companies. Society needs regulators to ensure that payouts are reasonable and prompt while identifying claimant fraud. Society requires sufficiently skilled and resourced authorities to support everyone affected in helping themselves, no matter their background or abilities.

It may be easy to condemn the planning and zoning policies of Houston, and how they put its citizens in harm's way, but you'd be mistaken if you chalked this all up to willful ignorance.

Politico's Muchael Grunwald details how federal flood insurance actively incentivized people to build on flood-prone land and how this system is going to implode in the wake of Harvey. If almost everyone who is taking out flood insurance faces a real threat of flooding, well, it only takes a basic understand of how insurance works to guess how things will play out:

Houston's problem was runaway development in flood-prone areas, accelerated by heavily subsidized federal flood insurance. Now that Hurricane Harvey has turned Conrad's warnings into reality, it's worth noting that Houston's problem was in part a Washington problem, a slow-motion disaster that was easy to predict but politically impossible to prevent. Congress often discusses fixing flood insurance to stop encouraging Americans to build in harm's way, but the National Flood Insurance Program is still almost as dysfunctional as it was 19 years ago. It is now nearly $25 billion in the red, piling debt onto the national credit card. Meanwhile, cities like Houston—as well as New Orleans, which Higher Ground identified as the national leader in repetitive losses eight years before Hurricane Katrina—continue to sprawl into their vulnerable floodplains, aided by the availability of inexpensive federally supported insurance.



Rescue efforts are still underway in Houston, but a lingering threat for those who've managed to escape harm's way lies in food.

Jessie Hirsch argues that it's not supply people must worry about, but rather food safety. The amount of contaminated and spoiled food lying around is as much a public health disaster as the hurricane itself.

But beyond the refrigeration infrastructure needed to keep our food preserved and safe, floodwaters can render food inedible on contact. Mingling with sewage, chemicals, and yes, the aforementioned rotting food, can render normal rainwater really nasty, really fast—not to mention really dangerous.



Though more than a decade removed, 2005's Hurricane Katrina still sits heavy in the national memory. Here, the New York Times takes a sober, point-by-point comparison between the two storms.

Harvey will likely sharpen an ongoing debate over whether Houston, a city driven by real estate, has overbuilt at the expense of flood control. While Katrina showed a failure to build well, Harvey — depending on how it plays out — might come to represent a warning about climate change.



So far, political leaders have had the sense to not second-guess the lack of mandatory evacuation orders issued in response to Harvey. That said, the increasing death toll has many wondering if it was the right call.

The Texas Tribune's Jim Malewitz and Brandon Formby point to 2005's Hurricane Rita as justification enough for staying the calls for mandatory evacuation.

Of the 139 deaths that the state linked to Hurricane Rita, 73 occurred before the storm hit Texas. Twenty-three people died in a bus fire. Ten others died from hyperthermia due to heat exposure. In the years since Rita, state and local officials say new laws and better planning would help the state’s next evacuation go more smoothly, but Houston mayor Sylvester Turner this weekend indicated Rita’s legacy factored into his decision.



Still, former Houston resident and New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino feels that the city's admission that it couldn't handle 2.3 million evacuees could be something worth improving. "Evacuation question [with] Houston speaks to hard limit of individual, private solutions: literally impossible to do it [with] 2 million cars on the road," she tweeted. "You'd need a collective, public, effectively socialist strategy: people moved en masse to evac centers, freeways blocked off for busses out."

Most of what we've outlined here is sober, critical analysis in the face of a still-unfolding disaster. But if there's one piece you should read to understand the spirit of Houston, it's Micah Fields on local Houston celebrity and furniture maven Mattress Mack's response to the storm.

Because this is the thing about those hard-charging capitalist cowboys: the tough-guy shtick breaks down every time it’s held to the light, and not because people are particularly compassionate beyond belief, or any saccharine judgement of the like, it’s just that the tight-walleted conservative sentiment relies only on a lack or refusal of the imagination.



If you're reading this and feeling helpless, Texas Monthly has a comprehensive guide on how you can help.