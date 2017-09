​Hurricane Irma is an absolute monster, and it's starting to make landfall over islands in the Caribbean as it heads toward Florida.

A camera at St. Martin's Maho Beach captured the storm's devastating power as it made landfall:

The latest NOAA forecast shows Irma ripping through the Caribbean before turning north towards South Florida, which is under a mandatory evacuation order:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7ba8cb9cd8bd44638842d956dcedb42a_8aaa58a2d4f1468f9ff8c9d306101bc8_1_post.png" alt="" />