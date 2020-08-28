This Video Of A Grey Wolf Hugging A Week-Old Wolf Pup In Her Sleep Is Almost Too Adorable
We're not awwwing, you're awwwing.
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Kurtis Baute found an awesome way to visualize our universe's brief history of time.
This really should have been the official music video.
Scott Walker's video feed gets cut as Anderson Cooper grilled him about President Donald Trump's lack of response to the Jacob Blake shooting.
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
The rapidly increasing accessibility of the technology raises new concerns about its abuse.
On the verge of this Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard wanted to take a look back at the artists who have given the most to the music video, whether through heavy rotation on MTV, millions of views on YouTube or other mediums that predate both.
But sometimes the best covers are the ones we are least expecting.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
One of the most viral moments of the final night of the RNC came from the First Lady of the United States and her abrupt change of facial expressions after greeting Ivanka Trump.
In the contiguous United States, the farthest east anyone can travel without tripping into the ocean is the lighthouse at West Quoddy Head, Maine. But this spot at the northeastern tip of the Pine Tree State is not actually the easternmost point of the United States.
Bill and Ted are back, dudes! Here's what the reviews are saying.
The Three Color Rule is applied in many of the best films. Why do filmmakers utilize it and why does it make movies better?
The cruel New Teacher Challenge is a viral prank making its way through TikTok that uses disabled faces like mine as the punchline.
It's one of the world's oldest and rarest plants, and the only place it grows in the wild is in a top-secret rainforest gorge.
Prisoners at San Quentin are trapped with COVID. We talked to them.
Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night that a ransomware gang had approached a Gigafactory employee with alleged promises of a big payout.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
San Antonio meteorologist Justin Horne was lucky to avoid this blown transformer explosion.
Progressive Democrat Aaron Coleman won a primary at age 19. He committed revenge porn at age 12. Some on the left think we owe him a second chance — but has he earned it?
Good racing tracks make good neighbors.
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
Smile! Amazon is featuring some big discounts on electric brushes, whitening lights and strips from Fairywill today.
This is both funny and straight-up terrifying.
Scientists and Indigenous businesses are collaborating to identify under-appreciated bush tucker like boab nuts and green plums.
This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."
The RBI aims to help solve posters' puzzles, but with strict rules to prevent online manhunts and dangerous meddling.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
Ten years later, in a list that welcomes absolutely nothing related to clownery, we rank the songs that make up an album that shook the pop industry with its originality, oddity, inspiration and ultra fantasy.
How much would you pay to protect your family from forces seemingly beyond your control? Is any price too high?
How did these two seasonings become intractably linked?
On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced a three-point plan to promote social justice and racial equality, which includes converting NBA arenas into voting centers for the 2020 presidential election.
A little dystopian thinking can go a long way.
A project done over quarantine becomes personal therapy for this craftsman.
Fifteen years ago, New Orleans was nearly destroyed. A new book suggests that the cause was decades of bad policy — and that nothing has changed.
New satellite images are giving a glimpse at the destruction that Hurricane Laura has waged across Louisiana.
The movie "Cats" really has nine lives.
How the NBA went from the Bucks boycotting Game 5 to a late-night players' meeting on whether to continue the season.
With their middle-of-the-road sales productivity, mix of national and regional tenants and one or more anchor vacancies, "Class B" malls are right in that gray area: Some will weather the storm, but many won't.
When asked to explain what QAnon is, Steven from Texas folded quite suddenly.
The man was attacked in his tent at a camping site in the pre-dawn hours.
The integral was first introduced by Geradus Mercator, who needed it to make his famous map, in 1569. He couldn't find it, and used an approximation instead. The exact solution was found accidentally 86 years later without calculus in 1645.
Watch this newborn female southern white rhino calf race around her pen at the Auckland Zoo.
Machine learning — a form of artificial intelligence — has found uses in fields as diverse as particle physics and radiology, and its influence is growing. But so is our understanding of its limits.
From the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, how have key historical events shaped presidents' approval ratings?
Trey Kennedy got disturbingly close to the truth in this sketch.
Changes in Spotlight Search on iOS and iPadOS 14 beta, a significant update to its Applebot support page and an increase in crawling from AppleBot signify that Apple may be launching a search engine soon.
The money could not be touched until the child turned 18.
Sometimes you just need a sticky treat for a distraction.
Employees say the biggest names in American business have banned them from alerting others to coronavirus outbreaks.
Which teen movie cast had the oldest average age? Which actors played a teen for the longest stretch of time? We have the answers.
Now, if there weren't a glass between the two, the contest would end very differently, we think.
