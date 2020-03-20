So… Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Die Down In The Summer?
Is the coronavirus less likely to spread at warmer temperatures? Scientists explain what they currently know about its resiliency when the heat goes up.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
It may not be a zombie apocalypse, but the advice is still sound.
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
If you see a small 5 of spades card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
Satellite images, internet speed and traffic information tell a whole new story about COVID-19.
The story of two American men who flew to Italy for a long-awaited Euro road trip, then faced coronavirus lockdowns and "the amazing race out of Europe."
During today's press conference on the pandemic, Dr. Fauci didn't appreciate the president's sense of humor while answering questions from the media.
An animated map spanning from January 21 to March 18.
Scientists have simulated what it would look like if we could take an extremely high-res image of the black hole in the center of the galaxy M87.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
Health care professionals fear they're being put at risk and set up for failure during one of the most critical fights in the city's history.
We're going wild in quarantine with the internet's horniest lockdown mates.
Some cats might enjoy the companionship of other felines. This one really, really doesn't, it seems.
Starsky Robotics was the first company to run an unmanned semi on a public highway. Now it's shutting down, and its co-founder has some unusually sensible and honest things to say about the industry.
The cult quarterly helped set the pace for the upwardly mobile, Instagram-perfect 2010s lifestyle. Off the page, its creators' lives have been somewhat messier.
These are two cool cats who know how to deal with the winter blues.
Will we endure 2.2 million deaths? Or will we manage to turn things around?
This swamp ain't big enough for the both of them (well, it might be, but the dominant bear doesn't feel that way.)
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia discovered a family of six, lost in the taiga.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
We've known about SARS-CoV-2 for only three months, but scientists can make some educated guesses about where it came from and why it's behaving in such an extreme way.
Under the abnormal circumstances we find ourselves in now, having a schedule isn't just helpful, it is essential.
Last month, a list appeared, scrawled with thick black marker on a stall door in a girls' bathroom at Berkeley High School. "Boys to watch out 4," it read.
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
Alberto Anguzza rises to the occasion to lift the spirits of his neighbors with a stirring rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."
In Rise of Skywalker, puppetry master Neal Scanlan pushed the practical effects envelope by building Babu Frick, droids and making the previously CG Maz Kanata into a puppet.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.
You'll never want to hold onto the handrails of an escalator ever again.
Our regular meme rankings are on hold, because the internet is really only talking about one thing these days.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
Look, I may have accidentally summoned some demons from the pixel art underworld. I don't know what is happening to these little creatures, but it sure doesn't look good.
This is a world where drug-dealing millionaires raise tiger cubs in their living room, where a guy drives around with a caged snow leopard in the back of his van, where a woman gets her arm ripped off and is back at work a week later.
The 20th-century American artist - known for his scenes of derelict urban life and social alienation - is going viral
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Like every kid in Northern Uganda in the 1990s, Okello Moses Rubangangeyo grew up terrified of Joseph Kony.
Props to Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo, who managed to sing the song in the original key.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
What is chloroquine, and why do Elon Musk and President Trump think it holds promise?
Choose one of these cards and fix it clearly in your mind. Then open the answer box.
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
Coronavirus began to dominate the US news cycle in a season of wanton partying: Mardi Gras, then St. Patrick's Day and now Spring Break. Will the Chads stop at nothing to party?
No one alive has experienced an economic plunge this sudden.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.