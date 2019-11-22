This Poor Deer Really Stood No Chance Against A Wild Python
You can never let down your guard, not even when you're drinking water from a watering hole.
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
It seems like the human body is full of design flaws but it's really a result of evolution.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
This is either the most patient or most oblivious dog we've ever seen.
Hearing loss changes some people's ability to speak. This father tried to understand his deaf daughter without her use of American Sign Language.
The sex club NSFW wants to "revolutionize how the world f**ks." But even in 2019, it's tough to make some people come.
For Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, it was just another day at the office.
Bernie Sanders sits down with "Bernie Sanders" — comedian James Adomian who does a better Bernie than Bernie.
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040.
It sucked. Also, it doesn't work.
Disney used to always be looking forward. These days, it increasingly only looks back.
It's not just drugs. Mexico's cartels are fighting over avocados.
When it stars Al Pacino, how could it not?
Customers want help. They also want to be left alone.
At 73, the enigmatic country star is captivating a whole new generation and riding high as the subject of a podcast and the inspiration behind a Netflix series.
Four Michael Jackson-loving rockers wanted to pay homage to the King of Pop without ending up as one-hit wonders. Half of their wish was granted.
She wants to lead a youth movement, but her first book says more about a media ecosystem that helped produce her than radical action.
Science fiction shows us a lot of exciting futuristic technology, but we need to be careful to avoid trying to make something cool instead of useful.
Uber is launching an audio recording pilot in Latin America. The ride-hailing giant said it is trying to bring the feature to the US, but that may prove complicated.
Probably the only man in the entire world who can pull off a "Moustache Rides" T-shirt.
His verbal stumbles have voters worried about his mental fitness. Does it make a difference to know that he's still fighting a stutter?
On Thursday, David Holmes, a senior US diplomat in Ukraine, and Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
On Valentine's Day 2019, tens of thousands of text messages were frozen in place and only delivered nine months later. It was a puzzling moment, but even more puzzling was the company behind it.
From "Jaws" to "The Lighthouse," these cast and crew members went to hell and back to make their feature films.
Some butters are better than others.
A study of astronauts has turned up a side effect no one had observed before.
"The Mandalorian" from Disney+ brings new life to the franchise, but something is still missing.
"Okay, good point."
Everyone is talking about the potential harms of vaping, and for good reason.
Then again, the wonderfully creepy music this video is set to could be swaying us.
What was once a socialist dream has become every knowledge worker's nightmare. It's time to unmake the modern myth of productivity.
These are the policy changes we need to enact in transportation, electricity, buildings and industry to stop climate change.
Can you imagine driving into a freak sinkhole?
I tried what's believed to be the world's first molecular coffee from Atomo: coffee made without a bean.
Lil Nas X goes undercover and answers questions from the internet.
A thread of videos in which people toss ornament "grenades" into a room to deck the place in insane levels of Christmas cheer.
Running has evolved from an unglamorous, inexpensive and accessible sport to one increasingly shaped by public relations firms and advertising dollars.
After making a fortune off Poo-Pourri, the serial entrepreneur is spreading her gospel of corporate mysticism.
The Israeli prime minister has denied any wrongdoing and said he is the victim of a politically orchestrated "witch hunt."
Everything was OK until you wrote "OK."
Advice from a primary care physician, a rheumatologist, a dermatologist, a urologist, a psychologist, a doctor of physics and a doctor of mathematics. Because all doctors are basically the same, right?
Heavily shedding criminals, beware.
Biden's gaffes last night include misstating that he was endorsed by the "only African American woman ever elected to the Senate," completely overlooking Kamala Harris.
Earlier this year, one woman stumbled into a side hustle that's resulted in hundreds of free Amazon products, worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Here's what Berlin looked like two months after the ending of World War II.
Apple wants you to get the best iPhone model you can afford. But it isn't pushy. It relies instead on a fascinating quirk in human psychology.
The first real internet connection happened 50 years ago — but those that sent its first messages aren't so pleased with their creation today.
Here's a good reminder to not mess with elk.