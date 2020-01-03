Recommended

LOST IN THE SNOW

In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.

DEATH FROM ABOVE

There's a pretty little part of South West London where dead people fall from the sky. It's a perfectly charming area. The bodies don't fall on it all the time, of course, only more frequently than one might have obvious reason to suspect.

PREPPED FOR ANYTHING

As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It's just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000.