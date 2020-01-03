Why Do UPS Trucks Always Have Their Doors Open?
UPS is all about time efficiency, right down to the doors.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
A magpie in Australia was caught on camera imitating the sound of sirens after hearing so many fire trucks respond to the bushfires.
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
Leap into the Void was unprecedented in photography. While some photographers used "straight" photography to seek emotional truths, Klein harnessed the inherent malleability of the medium's veracity.
The soldiers will join roughly 650 others already deployed to the region and stay there for some 60 days, officials said.
When good ideas make bad business.
After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
The tax agency, Justice Department and Congress have all taken aim at a much-abused deduction exploited by wealthy investors. Yet the crackdown is having minimal impact, costing the Treasury billions.
The former New York City mayor has spent almost $200 million, and he still has billions left in his account.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
With close to 7,500 brewing companies currently operating in the U.S., picking favorites is difficult.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
Irving Ruan and Eugenia Viti offer humorous illustrations of methods a person can use to put themselves ill at ease.
Honestly, with the way they are driving, we're surprised they haven't taken down more mailboxes on the way.
Only now, with the plane indefinitely grounded, are we beginning to see the scale of its effects.
How do you build up a business when you're making 10 bucks an hour and bartending on the side?
We're not sure whether it's because he's drunk or just having a very bad idea, but we have very little hope that the components in the package are going to be undamaged.
You can't understand Oxbridge or, to an extent, Britain, without understanding this.
"Cats" director Tom Hooper's team tinkered with "improved" VFX until the last minute and enlisted Lion King veterans to work on "refining" what became a $100 million bomb.
This short film answers the perennial question, "What if you just want one piece of popcorn?"
Letizia Battaglia risked her life to tell these grim stories of violence and corruption, considering it her duty to show the brutal truth.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
The Moxie Showerhead definitely belongs in the long list of products with unnecessary Alexa integrations.
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
Adam and Jamie have previously tried driving in a square-wheeled pickup, but according to YouTuber WhistlinDiesel, his design, which ended up having two square wheels in the rear, goes much faster.
Wildflower Schools has a radical idea: use sensors to track kids' every movement — where they go, who they interact with, and how long they engage with materials.
He was in charge of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and a hero of the business world. Now he's an international fugitive. Here's how it all unfolded.
For the week of December 30th, we have some 2020 memes, the Pope's slap, and Adam Sandler winning.
A well-set pick and a perfectly thrown pass were all Syracuse needed to beat undefeated Florida State on Thursday night.
From the "KonMari method" to Apple's barely-there design philosophy, we are forever being urged to declutter and simplify our lives. But does minimalism really make us any happier?
AT&T's EO Personal Communicator was going to change everything. Too bad nobody cared.
In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.
Nearly ten years ago, Google shipped an unassuming, totally unbranded laptop to a large group of journalists and tech enthusiasts as part of a 60,000 unit pilot program.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
The S-Pod is like a traditional Segway that you can sit in. Instead of leaning to move, though, it's controlled by a small joystick.
There's a pretty little part of South West London where dead people fall from the sky. It's a perfectly charming area. The bodies don't fall on it all the time, of course, only more frequently than one might have obvious reason to suspect.
The city is home to a land rush of "collab houses," where the content creators are getting younger and younger.
The huge magnetic filaments were clearly detected in the halo of the Whale Galaxy, marking a first for astronomers.
The three-headed baby is going to haunt us in our dreams.
In 2020, this is what to expect in the world of consumer tech: the best stuff is going to get more powerful and more premium.
As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It's just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000.
Robin Williams's daughter Zelda Williams tried out the Instagram filter that tells you which Disney character you are and got a delightful surprise.
A wave of startups wants to make brain-computer interfaces accessible without needing surgery. Just strap on the device and think.