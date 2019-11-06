Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'A DUNK YOU AIN'T NEVER SEEN BEFORE'

Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.

WE COULD HAVE USED THIS IN COLLEGE

4 diggs latimes.com

I've ranked the ramens based on two metrics: taste and something I call Truth in Advertising, or T.I.A. Does it taste like the thing it purports to taste like? Does the shrimp ramen taste like shrimp? Does the chicken taste like chicken?

THE MAGIC KINGDOM OWNS EVERYTHING

2 diggs mattstoller.substack.com

Imperial Disney is the result not of animation genius but mergers and acquisitions genius. It is not a corporation that pushes the bounds of artistic and technological possibility but a corporation that pushes the bounds of legal possibility under the radical pro-consolidation framework that has existed since the 1990s.