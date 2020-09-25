Here's Why The US Military Has A 26-Page Brownie Recipe That Tastes Terrible
Unfortunately for the soldiers, the brownies were not made in mind to satisfy the palate.
Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer, had an unconventional way of paying his respects as she lay in state in the United States Capitol.
"We were on a family holiday trip. My brother asked if he could cross the river, I said 'yes but I don't think you'll make it.'"
College baseball player Adam Horowitz's hidden ball trick pitch was ruled legal by the umpire but drew at least one "WTF?" from the crowd.
Here's a fun party trick that you might not have realized was humanly possible.
Jim from "The Office" has the face of a super hero.
When there's not enough space, a murphy bed comes in handy.
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How did a superpower allow itself to be felled by a virus?
The story behind QAnon is becoming as weird and winding as the conspiracy theory itself. (It doesn't have satanists, though.)
Ron Burkett put his quarantine time to excellent use and sculpted a road mural with his power washer.
Barrett became a hero to many religious conservatives after her 2017 confirmation hearing for her seat on the court of appeals, when Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled her on the role of her Catholic faith in judging.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here are the main characters this week, from Herman Cain to a beaver that took four years to photograph.
"But what about China?"
The Motorola DynaTAC 8000X was the first cell phone to be offered commercially in 1983. Here's what the technology looked like inside this cinderblock-looking gadget.
The guided missile destroyer USS Kidd flies the Jolly Roger pirate flag. Not every warship can get away with that, but the USS Kidd isn't any ordinary warship.
Or some of them, anyway. Here we round up a collection of some of the best things we've seen on Twitter in the last week or so.
"76 Days" is a brutal look at the earliest days of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.
Any occasion can be a springboard to market your products — and we really mean *any* occasion.
We gathered the facts based on public records, official statements and interviews with witnesses and people close to the case to knock down myths.
With Apple Pencil support and up to ten hours of battery life, this 10.2-inch iPad is worth every single cent.
You spin my head right round right round.
In true Shakespearean style, their romantic story began on their respective balconies this year while Italians were forced to sequester in their homes because of the pandemic. But the love story of this pandemic couple does not have the tragic ending of Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers.
We're sorry, flip phones, it's our fault. Please come back.
Sometimes it's just the simplest of things that does the trick.
While director Jon Turtletaub and producer Jerry Bruckheimer would periodically tease another installment, beginning as early as 2008, one never materialized. And now we might know why we never got a third "National Treasure" adventure.
Trump speaks of "anarchy and mayhem" in cities. Here's what the data really shows.
Britney Spears's songs, music videos and live performances defined the late 1990s and early 2000s and inspired an entire generation of future pop stars.
The crash of the world's most famous dirigible in Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 6, 1937 hits different when seen in high-resolution color.
Fifty years after signing one of the most lucrative and consequential contract in sports, Billie Jean King is still fighting for more.
Cameron Laux looks at how "The Age Of Innocence" — published 100 years ago — marked a pivotal moment in US history.
This week, we've got "I made a new friend" from "Donnie Darko," Da Vinky, "Among Us" and every straight couple in Brooklyn.
Sure, I'd gained a few pounds and my hair had turned frizzy, but I still felt pretty good about myself. Now I was living that nightmare where you're in class and you look down and you're not wearing any pants.
The avalanche of bad news these days makes you feel like the main character from Memento.
Who's going to be the next "Karen" asking to speak to the manager in the 2030s and 2040s?
A vaccine by early 2021, a steady decline in cases by next fall and back to normal in a few years — 11 top experts look into the future.
It makes us really chuffed listening to it.
Watching Gabe struggle with his sexuality in the new season of PEN15, I felt like I was watching my younger self onscreen — and I'm not alone.
Everyone writes off the European Union as dull and prone to fracture. But the last decade shows that Brussels is smarter than Beijing, London, Moscow and Washington.
Some people are lucky to have a patient friend ready for you to end your workday.
Designers have come up with a futuristic eco-friendly skyscraper that would be the tallest in the country.
You Wrong About's Sarah Marshall explains why debunking #SaveTheChildren and human trafficking statistics is so difficult.
Celebration of a football team's touchdown comes in all shapes and sizes.
Why you should get an autopsy if it's the last thing you do.
Trump speaks of "anarchy and mayhem" in cities. But understanding violent crime is much more complicated than simply looking at numbers.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
The celebrated economist has built a data tool with a God's-eye view of the pandemic's damage and soaring inequality.