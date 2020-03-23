Recommended

SCENES FROM A SHUTDOWN

nytimes.com

There is a certain beauty in the expanses of public space, now vacant amid the pandemic, these photos from around the world show. There is also a reminder: True beauty comes when the builders roam the built.

