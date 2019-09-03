TERRIFYING
Tree Trimmer Accidentally Lights Tree On Fire While He’s Stuck At The Top
An arborist in France got into an extremely dangerous situation when sparks from his chainsaw set the palm tree he was trimming ablaze.
