Please Enjoy This Special Cut Of 'Aladdin' With Commentary By A Very Invested Toddler
Not sure how this parent is not absolutely losing his mind laughing.
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
The "Mythbusters" host is like a kid in a candy shop when he gets his hands on this Boston Dynamics robot.
Elina Svitolina's backhand shot against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open was basically impossible to return.
The sci-fi thriller looks terrifying and weird and we're all for it.
We were expecting a bit of a scuffle, but we weren't really expecting this.
Bigger than Burning Man, the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open is the largest, most raucous event in Amercan sports.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.
Jon Stewart wrote and directed this political comedy that pits Carrell and Byrne against each other as political strategists of opposing parties. "Irresistible" premieres in theaters on May 29.
During the 2020 Monte Carlo Rally, world champion Ott Tanak mishandled a turn and flew off the road, rolling down the slope in a crash that just went on and on.
Ever since I moved into a Brooklyn duplex, I've struggled to blanket my space in consistent, speedy signal.
The Russian River flowed with a cherry red tint Wednesday after tens of thousands of gallons of fresh cabernet sauvignon wine poured into the largest tributary in Sonoma County.
How living alone changed me — and the way I thought about home decor.
Unexpectedly, the Salt Lake City area beats the rest of the country by a long shot. Some areas of SLC can receive over 60 stations without interference from other stations on the same channel! By comparison, the SF Bay Area is a distant second with 50-odd stations available.
"My new hero is this dog that YEETED a snake into another dimension."
When birds slam into aircraft, disasters can happen. Inside the world of bird-strike countermeasures, where "snarge" is the enemy.
Unlike boomers, young people are embracing planning their own funerals. It's fueling changes in the death industry.
Love your Nintendo Switch but prefer other controllers? The Gbros. Wireless Adapter lets you play your Switch with wired controllers for Gamecube, NES, SNES, Wii, and more. It's 25 percent off at just $14.99 today.
Are you living in the Menlo Park area and looking for work? Do you have a university degree, "higher emotional intelligence," and the ability to "correctly quantify how much fish to purchase for five people"? You might be in luck.
Stock traders are accused of siphoning $60 billion from state coffers, in a scheme that one called "the devil's machine."
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
In this extensive digital archive, you can find writings, drawings and doodles in exercise books from as far back as 1773 from countries like the US, Ghana, Latvia, Brazil and Finland.
According to this informal survey done by Instagram account @matsurelee, everyone, um, apparently hates California?
Maybe some video frames were missing. Maybe there was a video compression mistake. Or maybe the Matrix is glitching. Who knows?
Trump's new water rules will, for the first time in decades, allow pesticides and fertilizers to be dumped in waterways.
"Carpool Karaoke" is not what it seems, according to Zoli Honig, who captured video of James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a upcoming episode.
"Podfasters" listen to their favorite pods at 1.5x, even 2x speed. But how fast is too fast?
Crude, emoji-based chain texts are an internet-indigenous art form and a viral menace. But where do they come from?
One in two American adults is in a law-enforcement facial-recognition database, often without his or her knowledge. Here, a look at how facial recognition works, who's relying on it, and for those truly concerned, how to avoid it.
It comes down to the sympathetic nervous system and a common hormone.
Over a decade ago, Huntington, West Virginia, endured a dose of civic fat shaming when the city was labeled the most obese in the nation. Here's how the city turned it around.
The explosion at a manufacturing company in northwest Houston has injured at least one person and resulted in the damage of several nearby houses.
A surfer dad builds the room every kid that grew up on "Brink!" could ever want.
A generous policy is of little use when work culture heavily discourages men from taking time off.
The mysterious and deadly new strain of coronavirus that originated in China has infected close to 500 people. It initially has flu-like symptoms but, in severe cases, can permanently damage the lungs.
The city is currently under partial lockdown and highways leading into the city have been sealed by government officials as the cases of coronavirus multiplies.
A portrait of life in a Guatemalan immigrant community in rural Ohio more than a year after nearby raids.
We're mapping the brain in amazing detail — but our brain can't understand the picture.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, opened the arguments Thursday in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by telling the Senate, "No president has abused his power in this way."
Something weird I've noticed - maybe you have too: when Googling names of professional women, "husband" or "wedding" often comes up as a suggestion, but rarely so for men. I wanted to know why.
Anne Hathaway plays a journalist caught up in scandal — coming to Netflix on February 21.
Two years after Ledell Lee was executed, damning evidence emerges that experts say could prove his innocence.
New York's 14th Street Busway suggests better transit leads to more riders, fewer cars on the road, and cleaner air for everyone.
In 1995 Pepsi ran a promotion where people could collect Pepsi Points and then trade them in for Pepsi Stuff. A T‑shirt was 75 points, sunglasses were 175 points — and apparently a military Harrier Jet could be yours for 7 million Pepsi Points.
If you're upset about the death of Inbox and hate the UX of Gmail, here are some CSS hacks you can use to make it look and function the way you want.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
For the past 15,000 years, a glacier on the northwestern Tibetan Plateau of China has hosted a party for some unusual guests: an ensemble of frozen viruses, many of them unknown to modern science.
It was the strangest kidnapping case Western New York had ever seen, and it all tied back to a Super Bowl squares pool, an unexpected game and the one man who got in over his head.
