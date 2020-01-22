Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WHAT DO YOU SEE, BERNIE?

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.

IN THE ZONES

1 digg erdavis.com

Unexpectedly, the Salt Lake City area beats the rest of the country by a long shot. Some areas of SLC can receive over 60 stations without interference from other stations on the same channel! By comparison, the SF Bay Area is a distant second with 50-odd stations available.