Check Out This Tiny Country On Top Of A Mountain
In this tiny, gorgeous place replete with castles and quirky culture, even the sole prison inmate lives a life of luxury. Sign us up.
In this tiny, gorgeous place replete with castles and quirky culture, even the sole prison inmate lives a life of luxury. Sign us up.
Cinderblock the cat was put on a weight reduction program, but she is not a fan at all of this underwater treadmill.
"It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation inside the building around this issue," Maddow said Friday night.
Doorbell camera captures stunning footage of a California family making a run for it in their SUV.
The fascinating tale behind how a fun little game made its developer downright miserable.
David Mitchell, probably best known to Americans as the star of "Peep Show," is also a panelist on a UK comedy show and this week his wife Victoria was on his team.
You might learn more about flood basalts from this video than you ever ever did studying Geology at college.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How the low budgets and expectations of streaming video saved the romantic comedy genre from the bloat, excess, and straight whiteness of traditional Hollywood.
In this tiny, gorgeous place replete with castles and quirky culture, even the sole prison inmate lives a life of luxury. Sign us up.
A French theater director crowdsourced his unexpected dream.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How accurate are the kinds of disaster pandemics we see on TV? A specialist in infectious diseases from the CDC explains.
Researchers have discovered a mathematical relationship in the brain's representations of sensory information, with possible applications to AI.
Why the far-right pushes the lie that black Americans fought as Confederate soldiers.
People thought Einstein's theory about the universe was all wrong. Turns out he was onto something. As usual.
The concept of radiative cooling — where the temperature of objects outside at night drops below air temperature — has been known for centuries. Now scientists are harnessing it as an energy source.
Male angst has dominated pop history. But something feels different with artists such as Rex Orange County, Hobo Johnson, and Chris Farren.
Or maybe he's swimming laps? Unclear. At any rate, loving this energy.
At least £325 billion of corrupt or suspicious wealth has flowed through UK financial institutions.
A study found that black researchers were 10 percent less likely than white ones to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health. Why?
You don't have to break the bank for Apple products! Right now, you can get a certified refurbished 10.5-inch, 64GB Apple iPad Pro for 27 percent off $549.99 at just $399.99.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
There's no trace of toxic dust on the sleek iPhones at the Apple Store — that would be terrible for marketing campaigns.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
Take a journey in photos through this peculiar town and its witchy history.
He is the least formidable front-runner ever. Will it matter?
A diver in France was shocked to see this octopus valiantly trying to take off with their camera.
Val Lauder was there when World War II started, and remembers the posters that reminded stateside Americans of the sacrifices being made overseas.
If traumatic brain injuries can impact the parts of the brain responsible for personality, judgment, and impulse control, maybe injury should be a mitigating factor in criminal trials — but one neuroscientist discovers that assigning crime a biological basis creates more issues than it solves.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The National Organization for Women opposes decriminalization of sex work. Doing so has led it to echo rhetoric from anti-choice groups and the religious right.
Amazon has tons of decorations, costumes and party supplies for your Halloween extravaganza.
Bill Hader is back with his beloved character.
"They're all doing it: Russia, China, Iran… They're all fighting these things called shadow wars, and they're very effective."
After communism fell, western liberalism's promises to transform central and eastern Europe were never fully realized — and now we're seeing the backlash.
Chance The Rapper and Cecily Strong are a match made in heaven.
President Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi, who transformed the Islamic State into a global terrorist network that conquered territory the size of Britain and directed horrific attacks in the West.
The federal government wants an Iowa city to revert a crosswalk celebrating the LGBTQ community to the standard zebra design. It's a growing pattern.
With tremendous force, can metal shavings become solid steel?
We're developing high-tech genetic tools to pour new life into animals lost to human destruction. Deciding how — and whether — to use that power is as complex as the science behind it.
The ACCESS Act would mean social media platforms would have to be interoperable — i.e., offer interfaces that let users download their own data or transfer it to another service.
See if you can make sense of this one-handed catch Bryan Edwards made against Tennessee.
You may think you're hearing Brooklynese, but scholars agree — there's no such thing.
Surreal photos of "urban Tetris," the nightlife outlaws of Los Angeles and more best photos of the week.
"It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation inside the building around this issue," Maddow said Friday night.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
Dennis Tito's weeklong trip into space in April 2001 was the first example of space tourism. We haven't even gotten started yet.
David Mitchell, probably best known to Americans as the star of "Peep Show," is also a panelist on a UK comedy show and this week his wife Victoria was on his team.
Some wealthy parents are concerned that after a certain point, money passed down will be damaging to the next generation.
We know college football's biggest programs bring in fans from all over the country, but all schools like to argue about which one has the best fan base, or the biggest fan base, or the most loyal fan base
Doorbell camera captures stunning footage of a California family making a run for it in their SUV.
He was a star at Union Pacific; then fell out of sight for 15 years. Then he was back—and gone again.
Tiki bars burst onto the American scene at the end of Prohibition, then nearly vanished in the '70s and '80s. Now they're back with a vengeance, but are they just one more instance of cultural appropriation?
Taz experiences what it's like to stay inside the very cramped living conditions of a capsule pod hotel.
Ted Danson joined Jane Fonda today in what have become weekly protests — and arrests — over climate change.
Months after Valerie Plame was outed as a CIA operative, David Burnett accidentally took her picture while photographing her husband.
Cinderblock the cat was put on a weight reduction program, but she is not a fan at all of this underwater treadmill.