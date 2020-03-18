Surfers Try Their Best To Be As Good As Snowboarders At Snowboarding
Well, snow *is* frozen water, so the skills are applicable, no?
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
Two very different animals at the Mystic Aquarium have a close encounter.
The story of how an infectious disease expert became the most respected member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.
The coronavirus outbreak isn't the first crisis to cause people to flock to the shelves like chickens with their heads cut off.
Rollie Williams, sick of being cooped up during quarantine, builds a DIY pool table out of household items.
A portrait of Dilley, Texas, home of the largest immigration detention center in the United States.
The coronavirus is far more infectious than the common flu. To be precise, three to four times more. It doesn't sound like much, but it can spread to tens of thousands of people much faster.
With 850 million children worldwide shut out of schools, tech evangelists claim now is the time for AI education. But as the technology's power grows, so too do the dangers that come with it.
A study has cemented the link between an intense global warming episode 56 million years ago and volcanism in the North Atlantic, with implications for modern climate change.
The state of the 2020 Olympics remains uncertain as the IOC refuses to "speculate."
Two YouTubers built an ATV out of a cheap plastic sled and have the time of their lives.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Interned during WWI, circus entertainer Joseph Pilates used found materials and his fellow prisoners as his test lab and imagined an exercise system that would captivate millions.
They say it's good to be close to your neighbors, but maybe not this close.
Some healthy bites don't quite scratch that snack-y itch. But these chickpeas, toasted up in the oven with just the right amount of salt and light seasonings, are a game changer.
When asked about how many masks the federal government has left, and how many it has sent out, FEMA's administrator said, "I can't give you a rough number."
As I hunker down at home with my family amid a global pandemic, I have a new appreciation for a strange religious tradition.
Store-bought tomato sauce can be bland. With a few additions like garlic, onion, pepper flakes and butter, you can make it as close to homemade as possible.
Samoa's population of manumea is dwindling down to nothing, but wealthy people still can't stop eating this rare bird.
Home ownership is a distant dream for many millennials — but they still want stylish, personalized rental homes. Their ambitions are changing the homeware industry.
As America holes up inside, thousands of full-time rideshare drivers are still out on the streets trying to carve out a living.
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
Trump's unproven claim that hydroxychloroquine could be used to treat COVID-19 has led to hoarding, putting Lupus patients and others at even greater risk. As of Saturday afternoon, Anna Valdez had 27 pills left. That number is now down to 25.
Respiratory physician John Wilson explains the range of Covid-19 impacts, from no symptoms to severe illness featuring pneumonia.
Nancy Pelosi says House Democrats plan to release their own bill.
An animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida left the cameras rolling at a jaguar enclosure and got a big surprise when they came back.
How to hold a wedding, while keeping social distance.
Scientists argue that the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on climate change will depend on how countries and corporations respond to an economic crisis.
We analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why the most extensive travel restrictions to stop an outbreak in human history haven't been enough.
Kangaroo rats can leap between 6 and 9 feet in a single bound.
Are you desperately searching for proof that there is, in fact, still goodness in this crazy, mixed-up, pandemic-cowed world? You are? Well then, might I direct your attention to this Chicago neighborhood street corner?
A study from MIT neuroscientists reveals how neurons in the brain's retrosplenial cortex use both visual information and spatial feedback to encode specific landmarks that are useful for navigation.
Hello, 911? We have a cat burglar situation here.
"I see my work as a kind of tapestry, which is woven by thousands of threads in order to create one image."
The coronavirus pandemic is having a dramatic ripple effect across every segment of the entertainment business.
The 1969 moon landing was one of the greatest feats humans have ever achieved. 50 years later, Lego has created an intricate set that's just waiting to be set up on your desk.
It's the only way to protect detention facilities and the people in them from COVID-19.
From scrunchies to Baby Yoda to plushies for grownups, retreating to childhood can be enticing — especially when it feels like everything is falling apart.
I work in a nursing home. I'm really worried about loneliness during this pandemic.
Without a live audience, Conan O'Brien has been getting exponentially wackier.
We are seeing how the monopolistic repair and lobbying practices of medical device companies are making our response to the coronavirus pandemic harder.
Colloidal silver, essential oils and vitamin supplements won't save you from the novel coronavirus.
Country music star Dolly Parton took a moment on Saturday to pay her respects to a "wonderful man and a true friend."
William Murphy was not the first pioneer of space-saving furniture, but thanks to some clever innovation, good timing and fortuitous funding, his surname has become the household name in foldout beds and a widely used generic applied to similar designs.
Meet the man building the world's biggest — and probably only — reference collection of pull tabs.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
Originated as a group of friends led by Humphrey Bogart in LA, by the turn of the 1960s it gave way to a new version, featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop, among others.
The world's only pink manta ray, the last party in London before lockdown and more best photos of the week.
