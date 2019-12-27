Recommended

Top Videos

FEUDAL SYSTEM

vulture.com

A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.

A NEW MOVEMENT

knowablemagazine.org

As researchers learn more about how exercise fights chronic ills like heart disease and diabetes, doctors may soon be able to treat physical activity as the powerful medicine it is.