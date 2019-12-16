Out-Of-Control Mega Yacht Rips Control Room Off Of Bridge In St. Maarten
Luckily, the bridge worker got out before the yacht ripped his control room off the bridge entirely.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
And, surprisingly, it's not a match made in hell.
Three families, enjoying holiday meals in San Francisco, Charleston and Atlanta, discuss the "magic of the electoral college."
The Newby-McMahon Building was supposed to be 480 feet tall. It ended up 480 inches tall.
"To call this classic sauce base 'kitchen gold' would be to overly flatter gold."
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
A previous chart looked at shifts in job distribution over the past several decades, but it was difficult to see by how much each occupation group changed individually. The chart below makes the changes more obvious.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. Here, GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
A missile silo converted into a 15-story luxury subterranean apartment complex could be a taste of what lies in store in cities around the world.
Businesses have turned to drastic new toilet designs to stop workers spending almost half an hour on the porcelain throne.
The most futuristic thing about these homes is not "cybernetic" circuitry and electronic gizmos of the technology itself - it's the design sensibility of such decidedly non-high tech elements as wood, copper, and paint.
One man's journey to track down the origins of pizza toast led him to the traditional Japanese kissaten: cafes built around coffee sets and simple bready snacks.
This is the internet content we're here for.
The EPA rated the new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo's range at just 201 miles on a charge. That's worse than almost every other electric car on sale today, and far worse than the 300 miles Porsche teased a couple of years ago, so what made the EPA figure so low?
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
Jared Johns found out too late that swapping messages with the pretty girl from a dating site would mean serious trouble. If only he had known who she really was.
Do Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne get along? Here's where each One Direction member currently stands on the other four boys.
There's an argument to be made that France's natural geography make for some of the best borders. Well, except for that one giant chink in the armor.
Experts can even predict who's likely to suffer or recover, based on brain structure and personality.
Social media may be riddled with harassment and abuse, but it's also become a safe and encouraging space to be fragile.
These moderators help keep Google and YouTube free of violent extremism — and now some of them have PTSD.
Sometimes you need to stunt on everyone at the gaming arcade.
The organization does a lot to help underserved people, including members of the LGBTQ community. Still, it has a long history of alleged discrimination.
A spot on impression of Christian Bale in this spoof of the 2000 psychological horror film.
Why boys crack up at rape jokes, think having a girlfriend is "gay" and still can't cry — and why we need to give them new and better models of masculinity.
For years you've flown without issue — no breathing exercises, no pills — but suddenly you can't board without picturing catastrophe.
Howard Scott Warshaw's video game was blamed for single-handedly sinking a multibillion-dollar market. But the true story is more complicated.
The secret to never being arrested, he says, "is hi-vis jackets and traffic cones. Nobody stops you if you have them."
Zola told BuzzFeed News it "will be in touch with Hallmark in the coming days regarding a potential return to advertising."
A pawn shop owner snapped into action to catch a baby that had been sat on a counter and slipped off.
A new study shows that the deepest point on land is under the Denman Glacier in East Antarctica. Glaciologists were mapping the area only to find that the trough under the glacier went far deeper than they had imagined.
"They took away everything left in me that was human and made me a monster," said the hit man.
Woe be to the fictional neighbors that had to listen to the couple fight next door in "Marriage Story."
I cried, I laughed, I cheered. It was about as good an ending as I dared hope for, especially after episode eight left me fearing the producers had so many balls up in the air that they couldn't possibly hope to catch all of them.
Prominent figures from Jacob Gottlieb to Betsy DeVos got help from a reputation management firm that can bury image-sensitive Google results by placing flattering content on websites that masquerade as news outlets
That wasn't part of the package deal.
As the final film in the third Star Wars trilogy, "The Rise of Skywalker" will have the last word on whether the Jedi are helpful or hurtful, necessary or dispensable.
Kosaka's 18-seat space is perhaps the best sushi restaurant in America. Here's how he's kept it to the highest standards possible.
Teams have looked for a "fifth force" in the universe within the Earth's mantle, ultra-vacuum chambers, and in hypothetical particles such as "X17." Finding it could help explain mysteries around dark matter and dark energy.
After a few weeks on the antidepressant I noticed the birds were chirping a little louder, and my self-critical inner voice had decreased to a whisper.
We had no idea this was what kite-surfing was like.
Twenty years ago, people thought that bugs might lead to bank failures and plane crashes come January 1, 2000. They didn't. But these books remain amazing.
Split into teams, and try to coax your partners into guessing the phrase before time runs out. It's easy to learn, so everyone can join in on the fun.
It might not seem like a big deal but you could put the entire plane at risk.
A new generation of reactors will start producing power in the next few years. They're comparatively tiny — and may be key to hitting our climate goals.
Or, how to live más.