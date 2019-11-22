Sports Car Driver Tries Drifting, Ends Up Drifting Right Off A Small Cliff
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
During the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the company's first electric pickup truck, things didn't go quite as planned.
You gotta go out with a bang.
Here's a good reminder to not mess with elk.
This place has everything: acidic puddles, lava lakes, an old skeleton that became the basis of our understanding of human evolution — everything!
Swanson revolutionized packaged frozen meals and they became an icon of 1950s America — why did they go the way of the dinosaur?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For the week of November 18, we have a handful of contenders: Baby Yoda, Gonna tell my kids, reassuring Google Translate TikToks and the finger emoji meme.
There's no single answer to the question of why I lose my mind at the beginning of my sophomore year of college. There are just things that happen over the years, and those things accumulate over time, and those accumulations finally break m
During the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the company's first electric pickup truck, things didn't go quite as planned.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
YouTuber Jörg Sprave has invented an extraordinary archery contraption that you need to see to believe.
Additional information has emerged about "High Hopes," Brendon Urie's Panic! at the Disco solo breakout hit now known as the Mayor Pete song. The Cut has learned it was written by four people in a hot tub.
The cast iron has achieved cultlike status in the kitchen, but some people think it's overpriced and impossible to use.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
In today's edition of the Ask a Boss column, Alison Green answers a letter from a marketing manager being bullied by her boss and his girlfriend (who's also a coworker).
Some amusement parks are known for their seamless efficiency. Others might be hailed for their innovative rides. And then there's the case of Action Park.
Yeah, the little hole for the leash really is a giveaway.
John Beasley Greene photographed early European archaeology in Egypt — but he paid little attention to those who lived there.
A surprisingly youthful estimate of the age of the rings has stirred a backlash.
Microsoft Excel is everywhere. Offices around the world use it to organize data, make business insights, and much more. Get certified and become your office's Excel master today with this bundle, now just $24.99.
How the brain handles love and heartbreak, and what helps us recover.
From feminist Ts to Love Island bodies, this is how fashion looked in the 2010s.
While accepting the ADL International Leadership Award, the actor excoriated Facebook as "The greatest propaganda machine In history."
"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040.
You don't have to be Orwell to understand that allowing a profit-driven company to analyze your genetic data comes with some scary privacy risks.
You gotta go out with a bang.
Will the 2010s be remembered as the streaming era? The EDM era? The global pop era? The era of hip-hop dominance? The era of the surprise album? The Drake era?
On a freeway near Portland, a vehicle lost control and the driver, in a last ditch attempt to avoid an accident began weaving around traffic. Here was the result.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
First class tickets can cost tens of thousands of dollars — is all of that money helping airlines make a profit?
Researchers built a simulator that teaches robots to deal with everyone's favorite particle-board nightmare — but it's a lot harder to make it happen in real life.
Brothers Gary and Larry Lane have been banking on their identical looks since the '90s.
A master origami folder explains the skills needed to pull off the hardest paper folds.
The brothers open up about their new film "21 Bridges" and the ongoing battle between Martin Scorsese and Marvel.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
The human brain contains "maps" of the body, but where do they come from?
You can never let down your guard, not even when you're drinking water from a watering hole.
Elon Musk just pulled the covers off the Tesla Cybertruck, the brand's first electric pickup truck. Here's what we learned about it.
"We think it's important to evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret — that is happening in certain respects now, and I think there will be more to come," a company executive said.
A shift in ancient Chinese crops shows how agricultural practices can help or hinder food production in the face of environmental change.
For Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, it was just another day at the office.
I interviewed dozens of black mothers about how they help their kids navigate schools where they might be perceived as threats or made to feel unwelcome.
The science behind how to flip a coin so it lands on its edge explained.
One of the country's largest utilities is a fiery mess. How can California fix it?
The sex club NSFW wants to "revolutionize how the world f**ks." But even in 2019, it's tough to make some people come.
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
WeWork's 15,000 employees fear layoffs after a failed IPO attempt, Adam Neumann's exit and a bailout by Softbank and Masayoshi Son.
RuPaul is given a series of challenging personal questions and he delivers very thoughtful responses.
"I never thought I wanted kids, but I'm 34 now and realizing I do. I just wish it wasn't so taboo to talk about."
How ketamine became the drug of choice for our dissociated moment.
A German air taxi startup unveiled the world's first flying taxi station, but the momentous future of electric air transport is a fleeting spectacle.
When you compare lived reality with the data, it's clear something big is getting lost in translation.
It was for a party where attendees come prepared with a three-minute lecture to deliver to their friends. You know, for fun.
The great trick of online retail has been to get us to shop more and think less about how our purchases reach our homes.
The first spaceflight-ready version of the capsule was brought to the Florida launch site the vehicle is set to take off from next month.