Watch SpaceX's Starship Successfully Hop 500 Feet
Two days after Crew Dragon successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX's Starship SN5 successfully completed a 150-meter test hop.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
"It's the ultimate in social distancing."
As the state started shutting down, one man took to the coast in search of a different kind of solitude. And seashells.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
Studies of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 show the immune system lacks its usual coordinated response.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
Charcuterie boards have always belonged to the working class.
Half of Oklahoma is set to become tribal reservations, but what does that mean for crimes committed on those lands?
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
It was the kind of gift that should have come with a return slip.
A new study looks at the genes that underlie traits from self control to communication.
The "Saturday Night Live" writer, whose Netflix stand-up special just dropped, talks about how she came up with three of her best jokes.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
How sustainable is the pension fund system in the US and how does it compare to the pension plans of other countries?
An inside look at the most "Noughties" movie ever made.
At long last, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are healthy at the same time.
"Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"
Trend reverses progress over several generations, study finds.
Cottagecore clothes (and Taylor Swift, Animal Crossing and Minecraft) are the official aesthetic of 2020.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
75 years ago in summer 1945, the United States' plans for unleashing its atomic bombs went beyond Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Edwin Sarkissian builds a bulletproof helment and tests out its durability by firing at it with a few rounds.
Despite criminal comparisons and bruised fingers, a community of hobbyist lockpickers is thriving online.
One man's journey to track down the origins of pizza toast led him to the traditional Japanese kissaten: cafes built around coffee sets and simple bready snacks.
Defective software in certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports and 2019-2021 Pilots has been causing random reboots and problems with those vehicles' backup cameras.
Teens on TikTok have begun mercilessly mocking the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright.
Comedian Trey Kennedy expertly skewers the first-world problems people have been complaining about this year.
Obinwanne Okeke was supposed to be a rags-to-riches Nigerian success story. Then the feds followed the money.
More than 200 people were arrested in New York City on the night of May 29-30, including Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, who were charged with seven federal crimes after being accused of throwing a Molotov c ocktail at an empty NYPD car.
Three strategies to turn your adversaries into allies.
The summer heat can be worse based on the neighborhood you live in. Grist's Rachel Ramirez explains how racially segregated neighborhoods in cities like Portland are faring against rising temperatures.
"Just months before the end, after we've lost the outer planets to the great and growing blackness, the Earth drifts away from the Sun and the Moon from the Earth. We too enter the darkness, alone."
According to Trump, an obscure housing regulation is supposedly ravaging the suburbs. It's not.
It's sheer, unbridled delight in its purest form.
How bad has COVID-19 devastated the economy in the United States? Here are some helpful charts to make sense of the situation.
Fueled by his passion for history, photographer Drew Gardner recreated portraits of some of the world's most famous historical figures, featuring their direct descendants as models.
"Ratched" premieres September 18 on Netflix.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just reported the United States's GDP underwent a 32.9% decline. Now what?
We were two or three weeks into building a cabin when the first two-by-four became the target of a sudden, white-hot flash of anger.
At a pivotal moment in Baltimore's history, one cop ran his squad like a war machine. The corruption and abuse would soon spread.
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky demonstrates how to swim the length of a pool without spilling a full glass of chocolate milk.
Donald Trump dumped $400 million into his clubs in Aberdeen and Turnberry. Now, lawmakers in Edinburgh want to investigate him for money laundering.
The Democratic representative hasn't come up with a good rationale for challenging progressive Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts. But with a name like his, it may not matter.
