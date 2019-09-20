Scientist Crushes An Obsidian, Instantly Regrets The Decision
The Action Lab learns the hard way by putting Obsidian — a naturally occurring volcanic glass like material — underneath a hydraulic press.
The Action Lab learns the hard way by putting Obsidian — a naturally occurring volcanic glass like material — underneath a hydraulic press.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When things go horribly wrong during a stay, the company's secretive safety team jumps in to soothe guests and hosts, help families—and prevent PR disasters.
The Action Lab learns the hard way by putting Obsidian — a naturally occurring volcanic glass like material — underneath a hydraulic press.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Even two strong hands couldn't keep the quesadilla in the pan.
Models of the disease have become more complex, but are still only as good as the assumptions at their core and the data that feed them.
Whether the drug works remains contested, and the decision to approve it has set off a fierce debate over the ways that commerce and advocacy might influence which drugs reach market.
Linus Tech Tips has beef with Apple and thinks the company needs to take their devices, including the new iPad Pro, more seriously by catering to serious professionals' needs.
In old age, I had to come to terms with the loneliness I'd felt all my life.
Airbnb says events and parties of more than 16 are against the rules — but that's not stopping couples whose plans have been foiled by the pandemic.
The NRA is in trouble — they've filed for bankruptcy and are now running away from New York because of Letitia James, the state attorney general who's going after the organization with full force.
Gigi Gaskins' anti-vax "gold stars" are just one example of how my hometown has transformed.
If you run through lighters like we do, you know how quickly that adds up. This rechargeable electric light is low-cost, well-reviewed and easy to use.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Coffee beans are actually the seeds of a particular fruit and the method of extraction dictates the taste.
The G7 summit was stuck in time, between the era of Trump and the future.
A family vacation in the Smoky Mountains was interrupted by an inquisitive bear trying to break into a parked pickup truck. Fortunately the robust truck cover did a good job of protecting the vehicle from the animal's claws.
Netflix's new sci-fi film may seem more fiction than science, but according to a sleep doctor from Harvard, that might not actually be the case
From a man who quit his job and hit the road… for years.
You've probably seen this estate in "The Godfather," "The Bodyguard," or Beyonce's "Black Is King" music video. Now go behind the scenes with real estate agent Enes Yilmazer as he tours the 9-bed 15-bath Beverly Hills estate spread over a 3.5 acre lot.
For years, mystery surrounded the empty ruin, with local legends spoken of secret stairways and underground tunnels; some suggesting the decaying manse had been used during Prohibition as a hideout for Al Capone. But the real mystery of the crumbling mansion was even more remarkable.
The God of Mischief has gone through a lot of changes since making his debut in 2011's "Thor."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"$130K is a lot of money but to get the same performance, from an internal combustion engine, you'd probably have to spend, in the case of Bugatti, $2.5 million or Ferrari, close to a million."
As China prepares to host the Winter Olympics, its people get on skis.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right. Homebrew kits, fishing gear, high-end meat, superb sunglasses and more are available all in one place.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
The buy-in for your very own laser cutter with auto-focus is lower than you might think. Etsy awaits!
Commercial pilot and former Air Force colonel Andrea Themely breaks down US government released UFO footage and unpacks what to look for when you're UFO searching.
We've barely explored the darkest realm of the ocean. With rare-metal mining on the rise, we're already destroying it.
An 18-year-old editor on how she documented the pandemic year — and what she absolutely refused to include.
As Elon Musk's popular electric vehicle company gains more mainstream appeal, will the company's loyalists take over and ruin car culture?
Trump supporters are touting it as a total exoneration of the former president. That's not at all what it really says.
In the 1990s, Jim Carrey was an unstoppable force.
Watch Clarkson and her band deliver a heavy and powerful performance of Olivia Rodrigo's summer hit 'Drivers License.'
Qurann, a 23-year-old man, and Cheryl, his 60-year-old girlfriend, have gone viral on TikTok for their eyebrow-raising age gap.
I'm scared to tell her — but I also want to address my fears in therapy!
The Czech Republic defeated Scotland in their Euro 2020 game and Czech forward Patrik Schick seized the moment with a spectacular long rage finish.
How a pair of books with dramatically diverging philosophies came out in the same year — and fittingly, the more upright one became better known.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We use polarizers everywhere — in cameras, in cars and in the sunglasses we wear. The Action Lab explains how to visualize how the light actually changes after polarization.
Director Liam Le Guillou discusses his investigation into the Dyatlov Pass incident, one of Russia's most famous unsolved mysteries.
Debunking the bad arguments in defense of oligarchs who pay almost nothing.
Out of 2,500 dogs and 200 breeds, Wasabi, The Pekingese, took home the Best In Show crown at the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog show.
'The Devil Wears Prada' cast reunion with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci
High-income workers at highly profitable companies will benefit greatly. Downtown landlords won't.
You scratch my back, I scratch your laughing pressure point.
As someone who spent 15 years in a cult, I found, in Amanda Montell's new book "Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism," a way to understand something about cults that all my soul-crushing time there didn't give me.
New documentary "The Lost Leonardo" traces the bizarre journey of "Salvator Mundi," a painting thought to be by Da Vinci, that was bought for a record $450 million by a notorious murderer.