(BUT HE IS MAKING JOKES)

gq.com

Ramy Youssef is a Muslim American stand-up comic with his own raunchy HBO special, a Golden Globe-winning TV show, and a new production deal with A24. And it turns out that the road to his barrier-shattering success all started with a surprise case of Bell's palsy.

'TELL MY FAMILY YOU TALKED TO ME'

bbc.com

For Sudeep Choudhury, work on merchant ships promised adventure and a better life. But during a voyage in dangerous waters, his fate would come to depend on a band of drug-fueled jungle pirates — and the whims of a mysterious figure called The King.

