YouTubers Launch Pneumatic Hammer Against Frozen Lake To See If They Can Punch A Hole Through The Ice
The quickest way to the heart of a frozen lake is through an industrial grade pneumatic hammer.
We really needed this "news network of good news" during this trying time.
One of the scariest things about pandemics is the exponential growth of cases. Here's a useful graph that helps us understand whether or not we've made progress in stopping the disease.
"Kid, I'll show you what trampoline jumping really looks like."
Photographer Greg Harlow, who captured this amazing view, said that the rainbow lasted over eight minutes and This certainly was not a planned event that he had "spent over three months total in Yosemite last year and just got lucky."
Here's why the well-known diagram that divides our tongue into different taste receptor sections is misleading.
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou makes three items, using only three ingredients each. A coffee to start the morning, an omelette snack and a chicken meal.
Meet one of the world's most
prolific writers of disinformation.
The Department of Health and Human Services has come under fire as several states' requests for supplies from the emergency medical stockpile go unfulfilled.
Here's why the well-known diagram that divides our tongue into different taste receptor sections is misleading.
Check both sides of the railroad before you cross it. Or better yet — observe the red light and barrier signs and don't do this.
The neighbors' trumpet never sounded so good.
Nextdoor suddenly looks like Oregon Trail 2.0.
The MV Alta drifted in the Atlantic ocean for 18 months, before crashing into the coast of Ireland. Tracking and current data gives us intriguing clues about its final, fateful voyage
GE workers who normally make jet engines say their facilities are sitting idle while the country faces a dire ventilator shortage.
This is why you shouldn't brake check a truck — not once, not twice, and certainly not three times.
Tokyo's most revered confectioner treats us to the ephemeral art of wagashi.
Across the country, social distancing is morphing from a public-health to political act. The consequences could be disastrous.
MyPillow's shift to producing medical facemasks might explain *why* CEO Michael Lindell was at the podium, but it doesn't explain *what* he said.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It's amazing how a simple act like this can inspire so much joy in other people's lives.
In the early days of 2006, the Walt Disney Company made a dramatic change whose impacts are still being felt today.
"I was told there was a 95% probability I was going to die. I would flip between hope and despair." Paul Thorn tells BuzzFeed News how to survive 12 weeks in isolation.
The Bahariya and Farafra depressions have some of the rarest landscapes in Egypt, making one forget, for a moment, that the Pyramids are the country's biggest attraction.
There have been a lot of creative designs and gnarly crashes over the years, and they are an extremely good distraction from everything else.
Moviegoers attending drive-ins during the pandemic — finding entertainment outside their homes, together with others, yet safely apart.
These films and series will help quench your thirst for true stories that are stranger than fiction.
Tim Ralston is building an empire selling the Crovel, a half-shovel, half-weapon for practical-minded doomsday preppers, spinning the American Dream out of our worst nightmares. In the woods and up the creek with the end times' greatest success story.
See how the US's rate of new COVID-19 cases compares to other countries and track whether it is is flattening the curve or not.
"We were at Great America in Santa Clara, Ca. and my daughter kept insisting on getting splashed by the boats coming down the drop of the ride. So, I finally let her."
The pandemic has disrupted relations among the masses, the elites and the celebrities who liaise between them.
There's finally competition for Apple in a space where for a long time there weren't any good alternatives.
Tranquilizer darts are usually used on animals, but here's what actually might happen when a human is hit by it.
Saving lives and saving the economy are complementary goals, two University of Chicago researchers conclude.
Here's what driving and jumping cars would look like if we were placed in different gravitational situations.
Trump has them in his power. But they have what Trump wants — credit, adulation, the appearance of scientific expertise. And their survival means our survival.
From a public school teacher in New York to a congressional candidate still running her campaign from home — five parents show us what a day in their life is like right now.
"We have gone to some effort to hide our bodies, as we do not want them found. Please do not waste time and money looking. It would serve no purpose. We are gone, leave us to our peace."
Just because you have limited ingredients doesn't mean you can't make something sumptuous out of them.
Dr. Daniel Reardon came up with a plan to create a necklace which would react if your hands were near your face. Unfortunately, the device did not work quite as planned.
The "flatten the curve graphic" and message are mainstream at this point. Now we need to start to grapple with the reality that the actual "curve" of COVID-19 won't be as smooth as last week's infographics may have implied.
The inner teenager inside of us is screaming.
They've spent months building the perfect computer-monitor-keyboard setup and obsessing over every detail. Now, in quarantine bunkers lit by LED strips, they're thriving.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David joined Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig on his show "Time Crisis" this weekend to talk our current situation.
How vacation became just another thing we're working on.
Theories of perception are heavily tilted to the visual: we have much to learn from our surprisingly acute sense of smell.
Myspace changed the way we discovered music and fell apart after conquering the world.
Tectonix GEO ran an analysis using data from Xmode Social to see the travel paths of anonymized mobile devices that were active at Spring Break at one single Ft. Lauderdale beach. The results are frightening (and not just the potential viral spread — seeing this granular cell phone movement tracking is… troubling).