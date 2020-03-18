Motorcyclists Get Ping Ponged Between Two Trucks
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
Seema Yasmin, a professor of medicine at Stanford University answers the most frequently asked questions about the pandemic on Google.
Two very different animals at the Mystic Aquarium have a close encounter.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.
The coronavirus outbreak isn't the first crisis to cause people to flock to the shelves like chickens with their heads cut off.
The story of how an infectious disease expert became the most respected member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why the most extensive travel restrictions to stop an outbreak in human history haven't been enough.
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
"I see my work as a kind of tapestry, which is woven by thousands of threads in order to create one image."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida left the cameras rolling at a jaguar enclosure and got a big surprise when they came back.
The coronavirus pandemic is having a dramatic ripple effect across every segment of the entertainment business.
The 1969 moon landing was one of the greatest feats humans have ever achieved. 50 years later, Lego has created an intricate set that's just waiting to be set up on your desk.
Kangaroo rats can leap between 6 and 9 feet in a single bound.
It's the only way to protect detention facilities and the people in them from COVID-19.
From scrunchies to Baby Yoda to plushies for grownups, retreating to childhood can be enticing — especially when it feels like everything is falling apart.
Hello, 911? We have a cat burglar situation here.
I work in a nursing home. I'm really worried about loneliness during this pandemic.
We are seeing how the monopolistic repair and lobbying practices of medical device companies are making our response to the coronavirus pandemic harder.
Learn your ancestry with full ancestry kit! This advanced kit digs into both regions and sub-regions to give you an accurate rendering of where you come from. Get it for $68.50 with code SPRINGSAVE15.
Colloidal silver, essential oils and vitamin supplements won't save you from the novel coronavirus.
William Murphy was not the first pioneer of space-saving furniture, but thanks to some clever innovation, good timing and fortuitous funding, his surname has become the household name in foldout beds and a widely used generic applied to similar designs.
Rollie Williams, sick of being cooped up during quarantine, builds a DIY pool table out of household items.
Meet the man building the world's biggest — and probably only — reference collection of pull tabs.
Originated as a group of friends led by Humphrey Bogart in LA, by the turn of the 1960s it gave way to a new version, featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop, among others.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
The world's only pink manta ray, the last party in London before lockdown and more best photos of the week.
Prime members get free grocery delivery from Amazon.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
She tested for coronavirus, and her results were delayed. Five days later, she was dead in her kitchen.
As testing expanded and the virus spread, cases have been confirmed by the dozens, then by the hundreds and thousands.
Without a live audience, Conan O'Brien has been getting exponentially wackier.
As Washington State takes measures to slow the coronavirus outbreak, the toll to Seattle's service industry is apparent in boarded-up restaurants and a surge in unemployment claims.
The scale of death and economic damage that the coronavirus is bringing to the U.S. could have been avoided—if only we had started testing for the virus sooner.
Country music star Dolly Parton took a moment on Saturday to pay her respects to a "wonderful man and a true friend."
"It first struck me how different it was when I saw my first coronavirus patient go bad. I was like, Holy shit, this is not the flu. Watching this relatively young guy, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube."
The shutdowns happened remarkably quickly, but the process of resuming our lives will be far more muddled.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
If you're a Prime member, you can get a Fire TV Stick with an Alexa-enabled remote for just $22.99.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
The coronavirus outbreak isn't the first crisis to cause people to flock to the shelves like chickens with their heads cut off.
The United Nations has released its annual World Happiness Report on March 20, the UN's International Day of Happiness, revealing the happiest and least happy countries in the world.
Getting hospitalized in the US for COVID-19 may cost thousands, researchers say. How much of that you'll pay depends on your insurance.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.
U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting.
Orange County deputies have arrested a man for allegedly stealing 66 rolls of toilet paper from an Orlando hotel.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
These are the best comedy podcasts of the week, including a special self-quarantine episode of "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."
Two-thirds of Life Care Center's residents and 47 of its workers fell ill. Thirty-five people died. We investigated what went wrong.
Two very different animals at the Mystic Aquarium have a close encounter.
Patchwork social service departments are scrambling to address the fallout of coronavirus restrictions, and social workers say vast numbers of at-risk, elderly, sick and disabled Americans will be imperiled. "We are going to see some deaths."
Vocalist Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of sleekly tailored hits and won three Grammys, has died. He was 81.
It's not easy navigating through deep snow, especially when you're only about 12 inches tall.
The coronavirus has brought an new look to the once bustling and crowded location throughout the Southland.
The grueling month-long dog race was more than half complete when the coronavirus began to spread
Gotta keep your eyes on the ball. You never know what corner it's going to come from.