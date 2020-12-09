Guy Reveals How He Pulled Off Building The Monoliths Seen All Around The World
How an artist pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How an artist pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
What a true bro.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Three friends' decadelong journey to finish "Kentucky Route Zero."
The US Intelligence Community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?
How an artist pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
The president's last-gasp efforts to overturn the election are reshaping the party.
Depending on Apple's approach to the rumored project, it has a better chance at making the search giant sweat than Microsoft's Bing ever did.
If you're from the South, you get two names.
Many states have quarantine requirements for visitors, but only one really enforces them: Hawaii.
Bob Hendrikx created the Loop Living Cocoon, a biodegradable coffin made of mushroom mycelium, as part of his dream to help us live — and die — sustainably.
George Conway did not mince words in his reaction to the latest effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
"I regret to inform you that you have lost yet another vote for President in 2024."
As many seniors face down the winter holidays alone, it may be tempting to give them a companion robot as a gift.
Mark Rober comes up with an invention to prevent ice cream thieves.
Our "Street Fighter" history series continues with a look at "Street Fighter 3," the time Capcom tried to start over
Shares of Etsy, the online marketplace, are up 250 percent this year, a rise fueled by skyrocketing pandemic mask sales and a push by investors to run its business better.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
Stream all of your favorite services on this tiny little HDMI stick, and save 40% off the sticker price.
What a true bro.
Hayley Hodson was a "dream athlete" and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.
The World War II fighter pilot died on December 12, 2020. He was 97 and had a long storied career in the air force with time spent at war and a lengthy test pilot career.
The new show is so good because it relies on a foundation built by fans outside of the Lucas and Disney machines.
Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549. The internet had lots to say about their design and exorbitant price.
"My dog, Mako, thinks he is a cat and sits in weird places around the house like a cat."
One might assume that a great deal of research went into designing the saccharine sailor's uniform, but they would be incorrect.
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.
Some cooking words, especially ones with French origins. can be tricky to pronounce. Not this word, though.
The mass repatriation of indigenous art and objects around the world would mean an all-encompassing recalibration of the ways modern day museums are understood and have traditionally functioned.
"Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there?"
But the jail insists she's not being treated any differently than anyone else behind bars at the facility.
Shannon Lastowski Monahan and Colin Monahan of Wapiti, Wyoming, faced harassment in October when a group of five people came to their home allegedly intending to intimidate the couple.
Brian Shaffer, a medical student at Ohio State University, went to a bar with friends on March 31, 2006 and was never heard from again. It remains one of the most vexing missing person cases you'll ever hear.
With over 30,000 celebrities to choose from, picking one with sufficient enough familiarity without breaking the bank can be a real challenge. NetCredit, an online lender, crunched the numbers and figured out which VIPs give you the most fame for the fewest dollars.
While renovating a house in San Francisco, a couple discovered a diary, hidden away for more than a century. It held a love story — and a mystery.
Donald Trump once claimed he had "the absolute right" to pardon himself and some observers expect him to announce one for himself before leaving office. Is this even allowed?
Many executives expressed concerns about rushed decision making and the disintegration of Time Warner's creative culture.
Alice Little, a legal sex worker at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, said it is "blatant discrimination" against her industry to keep brothels closed.
New Yorkers are not the easiest people to approach.
For months, a 21-year-old Trump supporter impersonated Trump family members on Twitter, spreading conspiracy theories, asking for money and eventually drawing the attention of the president.
Despite our illusions, Canada's system is neither comprehensive nor equally accessible. What would it take to reform it?
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
Santa Claus is always welcome at Evergreen Terrace, but walks on thin ice in the rest of Springfield.
West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
I squeezed myself into a girdle (or "guy-dle") over Thanksgiving — and learned how vast the world of male shapewear really is.
Not even a pandemic will silence the sweatpants scolds.
A doberman recreates his workout by watching television.
"Dark" personalities come in various shades, but at the core of all of them is a tendency to callously use others for personal gain. What is it that these types of people are really gaining, though? Might a benevolent approach to life and others be even more advantageous?