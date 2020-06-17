Extraordinary Musician Finds A Way To Mimic Every Gaming System's Sounds With His Guitar
Musician Davidlap replicated the distinct sounds from gaming consoles with his guitar.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
It costs only a little over $900 on Alibaba, but how smoothly can this electric car drive?
An investigation has uncovered an entire supply chain of people stealing sex workers' labor using scraping programs, without permission.
There's no helpline for pedophiles who want treatment before they act. So a teen with a terrible secret had to find his own way to save himself and others like him.
Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.
It turns out "Attack of the Clones" becomes infinitely more entertaining when mashed up with the stylistic crime film aesthetic of "The Nice Guys."
Move over boomers, millennials are Gen Z's newest favorite target.
The country rejected him for president before. What changed?
This is so spot-on that it hurts.
Looking back at Apple's transition from PowerPC to Intel CPUs, and considering why Intel now finds itself in the same position PowerPC did 15 years ago.
The United States is one of the few countries in the world where plasma donors are paid and it is responsible for 70% of the global supply of plasma. If you add in the other countries that allow donors to be paid, including Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Czechia, the paid-donor countries account for nearly 90% of the total supply.
This little boy has the most adorable reactions when being handed food.
From astrophysicists to entomologists, many researchers need the help of citizen scientists to sift through immense data collections.
There's no second wave. You've just gotten used to being in high tide.
Two doggy pals are caught on camera embracing one another.
Any kid can lie their way through online age restrictions, and internet companies are totally fine with that.
An animator reimagined what the logos of companies like Disney would look like if they supported the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Stuttering, when you think about it, is the only handicap that people still laugh about." — Joe Biden, 2020.
Episode six of our documentary podcast series, "Boom/Bust: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia," breaks down a particularly tumultuous era at the trivia startup.
An English professor and a computer scientist created a program called SciFiQ, and I provided them with 50 pieces of science fiction to feed their algorithm. In return, SciFiQ gave me instructions on the story's plot.
The Canadian tech hub is selling itself as an antidote to the tech industry's worst impulses. But what does that entail?
Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 workers at the Orlando International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus after nearly 500 employees were tested.
We appreciate this satisfying crash course in magnetic science.
Celebs ranging from Chelsea Handler and Jessica Chastain to Jennifer Aniston and Ice Cube have been fawning over Louis Farrakhan — a homophobic anti-Semite with ties to Scientology.
The bugs were so bad in Iowa this motorcyclist had to take matters into his own hands.
Jon Burge tortured black men for years and his fellow officers covered for him. The coverups continued long after he was gone.
Health experts want a 9/11 Commission-style report on the US pandemic response. They say we must forecast and prepare for outbreaks as we do for wars or weather.
A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 flew off the track at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after sliding from a "coolant spill."
Why did we ever take it for granted?
Employees at Crisis Text Line tried telling the board about a pattern of racial insensitivity at the company — but when that didn't work, they went to Twitter.
A history of how soybeans became a dominant ingredient in nearly everything we buy.
"It reinforces a message of black criminality — that black people are people who are othered."
In a company in the midst of coronavirus-caused bankruptcy, where stockholders are likely to be wiped out, there are weird signs of life — worthless stock ticking up, an equity offering. But betting on an undead company is a very bad idea.
UK athlete Shauna Coxsey is a peak performer in the world of competitive sport climbing. Her next aim? Becoming its first Olympic champion.
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions.
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
The theft of top-secret computer hacking tools from the CIA in 2016 was the result of a workplace culture in which the agency's elite computer hackers "prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems," according to an internal report prepared for then-director Mike Pompeo as well as his deputy, Gina Haspel, now the director.
Residents who have been on the front lines for George Floyd are finding their lives — and their city — transformed.
They tried hard to fix it but they couldn't fix everything.
"Perhaps by emphasizing racism in the US, the Chinese government is trying to brush over its own society's problems with racism."
Angered by items that appeared in a e-commerce newsletter, six former employees of eBay sent the publishers, a couple living in Massachusetts, live cockroaches and spiders, pornography, a bloody pigface mask, a preserved pig fetus and a funeral wreath, and attempted to secretly install a tracking device on the couple's car, federal authorities allege in criminal charges unsealed on Monday.
Airbnb hosts are struggling to find long-term renters and turning instead to other platforms. Will the company be able to weather the coronavirus pandemic?
The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
Loosening restrictions and increasing public gatherings may make it seem as though the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but just this week Florida, Texas and Arizona set daily records for new cases.