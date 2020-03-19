The Bizarre, Fascinating Thing That Happens When Gold Leaf Touches Mercury
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
Sen. Richard Burr issued a warning at a private event weeks ago to prepare for dire effects from the coronavirus, going further than his more public comments, according to a recording obtained by NPR.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
In 1978, an eighth grader from a prominent Austin family killed his teacher. More than four decades later, his classmates are still haunted by what happened that terrible day and after.
You've almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single "Headstrong." It's what the band was best known for — until yesterday.
Cats are graceful, agile creatures, but can they squeeze themselves through a four-inch hole?
A parking lot hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake from three miles away was caught on film by a Tesla.
A new study examines how Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Brave, Edge, and Yandex collect user data.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
Some states are equipped to handle a coronavirus crisis, and some are not — and it has little to do with development status.
Spoiler alert: James Marsden can sing and no, it's really, really not what we need.
The epic, never-before-told story behind possibly the greatest fashion emergency in history and a daring, near-deadly escape.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
How an aerial-combat theory can help fight the outbreak.
Could some humans be able to sense the Earth's magnetic field? Evidence suggests humans could be — yes, this is the real term — magnetoreceptors.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
"I think most of us are anticipating getting COVID-19. I've had that conversation with almost all the attendings, and I have been told that I've been exposed already. "
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Good fences make good pets.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended everyday life around the world — one of the most stark changes has been in air travel. This infographic from Visual Capitalist demonstrates how much the health scare has impacted flight capacity.
Tulsi Gabbard announced Thursday that she will suspend her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
Desperate times call for creative drink measures.
By applying a basic understanding of competitive Pokémon, it's time to finally determine just how good Ash really is.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
The coronavirus exposes the fragility of an economy built on outsourcing and just-in-time inventory.
The Whoopee Cushion was unleashed in the United States. Offered in two versions, priced $.25 and $1.25, the gag was a tremendous hit with Americans miserable from the Great Depression who needed a cheap and easy laugh.
The "Parks and Recreation" star answers the web's most frequently searched questions and reveals he really does love to woodwork.
Twenty years ago, India let Masood Azhar go. Now he and his jihadist group may be one of the greatest obstacles to resolving the crisis in Kashmir.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps through New York City, a Korean-American observes a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment.
For the past few days of the coronavirus outbreak, comedian Billy Procida has been self-isolating with his girlfriend and her other boyfriend. We gave him a call to see how it's going.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
So far, the answer to so many of the hard questions about the novel coronavirus and pregnancy is that no one really knows. The studies are piecemeal and preliminary, made up of tiny samples of women in China.
What is so deadly about the novel coronavirus is that it spreads rapidly without layman detection — until it's too late.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
We need to help these people right now.
This will be the first time ever that astronauts fly aboard a SpaceX spacecraft.
The actor, director and film buff gave us 20 movie picks (plus 3 books) to help pass the time.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
From March Madness to Major League Baseball, sporting events have been suspended, postponed, and outright cancelled to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The result for is an indefinite shutdown that has left ESPN facing a vast programming void.