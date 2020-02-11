Guy Pets One Kitten, Immediately Gets Smothered By Other Kittens Clamoring To Sit On His Lap
We couldn't have imagined a better plight.
We couldn't have imagined a better plight.
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was built from foamboard, carbon fiber tubes and… zip ties.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
17 years ago, the final conversation this couple ever had was accidentally recorded.
Curbed dug deep into different criteria — like jobs, housing costs, and walkability — to find the 10 best cities to live in right now.
For years, Matthew Gebert flew under the radar, both at State and in his quiet Virginia suburb. Now, coworkers wonder: how the hell did he pass security screenings? And are there others?
Amanda Coffman, a Shawnee Mission School District teacher, made her disappointment with the board loud and clear in regard to contract negotiations: "Talking to the board or the administrators in this building is like shouting into the wind, and I won't waste my breath."
Why is it always pickup truck drivers?
On the remote Purple Sands Beach, the sand can appear in a spectrum of chromatic hues, ranging from lavender to magenta and sometimes even pink.
Once he noticed an American Sign Language interpreter parked close to him, Robin Williams, like many other comedians, had a habit of getting crude with them.
Our efforts to fight poverty are often based on the misconception that poor people must pull themselves up out of the mire. But the relentless struggle to make ends meet has serious effects on the brain. Poverty is not a lack of character — it's a lack of cash.
On July 10, 2014, Cody Roman Dial, the 27-year-old son of explorer Roman Dial, entered the coastal rainforest of Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park to begin a solo, multi-day hike. He never came out.
What's the point of this? Why were they setting off an explosive? Does it really matter when it looks this cool?
Anderson's aesthetic is a lot about reinforcing a gilded white bourgeois sensibility, even when he's basically making fun of it.
IKEA plans to invite 20 contest winners to spend the night at one of two stores in Brooklyn and Costa Mesa.
"Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin discusses life today, his relationship with girlfriend Brenda Song, taking drugs and how he and his brother Kieran Culkin reacted to their sister's death.
Some dogs hate bath time. Not this corgi, though.
In February 2004, there was no such thing as a "viral" video — even a moment as iconic as the Nipple Bounce was still a case of "If you missed it, you missed it."
A startup called SpinLaunch wants to do away with costly launch rockets. Let's look at the physics.
We sincerely hope this guy is okay after this crash, but we also cannot stop watching him appear to levitate across the sidewalk, leaving his skateboard behind.
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted a single company to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. There was just one problem.
DNA synthesis is driving innovations in biology. But gaps in screening mechanisms risk the release of deadly pathogens.
Rogan's man cave is said to be less friendly toward women. But you don't become one of the world's most popular podcasters without some ladies going Rog.
Greyhounds are the fastest dogs in the world, but how does their speed compare to that of cheetahs, the fastest felines?
Dive into NASA's archives to see some of the most stark and moving photos ever taken. Nirmala Nataraj gives an informative rundown on each photo, and this book benefits from a preface by none other than Bill Nye.
The Astor Place Opera House Riot of 1849 combined two of 19th-century America's favorite pastimes: going to the theater and rioting.
The hockey team at Liberty University clearly has a great sense of humor as well as a love for the Star Wars franchise.
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
The Oogachaka Baby — a '90s icon — remastered for our 2020 nightmare.
A fifth of US patients get surprise bills from surgery — even if their surgeon and hospital are in-network.
As Westminster Dog Show is gearing up to award Best in Show, here are some notable dogs, one of whom could come away with the top prize.
A 45-year-old bridge in in Penang, Malaysia almost collapsed when a truck smashed straight into it.
Students at Lambda School, a coding bootcamp that famously allows its enrollees to defer tuition for an income-sharing agreement say the program hasn't delivered on its promise.
For decades, Tampax has ruled the world of tampons. But a new wave of brands has emerged, selling themselves as more ethical, feminist and eco-friendly.
A snake enthusiast on Instagram demonstrates what it looks (and sounds!) like when one of these scaly serpents sheds its skin.
For decades, Gabriel Matzneff wrote openly of his pedophilia, protected by powerful people in publishing, journalism, politics and business. Now cast out, he attacks their "cowardice" in a rare interview.
The curious tale of a man called Christian, the Catholic church, David Schwimmer's wife, a secret hotel and an Airbnb scam running riot on the streets of London
"It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground — that quick."
If you misplace your phone or wallet in Tokyo, chances are very good that you'll get it back. Here's why.
The possible explanations could help us better understand the condition.
Let's just say there is one glaring error in her theory.
Over the past decade, chefs and food writers have been enthusiastic evangelists for the Church of Fancy Beans, a denomination whose Vatican City is a little place in California called Rancho Gordo. Should we all convert?
"He talks about giving every American $1,000 a month but can't give his own campaign staffers severance. It's infuriating," a staffer said.
"You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all of the cops. They are male, minorities, 15 to 25. That's true in New York, it's true in virtually every city in America," the Democratic presidential candidate said in the leaked audio.
Jim Walmsley has smashed records at 50 and 100 miles. Now he hopes to make the Olympics in a distance he's never run: 26.2 miles.
Wilmer Erazo Escobar knew something was wrong when he saw broken glass where his black Honda Accord was supposed to be in a parking lot in northern Virginia.
Peter Jackson's "They Shall Not Grow Old" brought colorization of old film into the mainstream, but how feasible is the process if you don't have a Hollywood studio backing you?