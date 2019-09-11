Recommended

Coming fresh off a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival, the DC supervillain film "Joker" hasn't been without its controversies, especially for its portrayal of its protagonist devolving into violence and seeking revenge on society. Is the movie itself any good or is it a self-serious undertaking that doesn't have much to offer on the topics it touches upon? Here's what the reviews say.
The villainous Clown Prince of Crime has been the subject of several famous portrayals over the past half a century, making the careers of some actors, and, as in the case of Jared Leto, bringing performer’s reputation down into the gutters.
Eighteen years after the start of the “Post 9/11 World,” we still struggle to make sense of such an event, and continue to feel the shockwaves and consequences it gave rise to. Here, we’ve selected works that we believe best illuminate and unravel the vast implications of that day.